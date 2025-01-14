Molly-Mae breaks silence on Tommy Fury split in tell-all documentary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From her shock break-up with Tommy Fury to the launch of her debut fashion brand, influencer Molly-Mae Hague has dominated headlines over the last couple of months. Now, she’s showing her side of the story in a new tell-all TV series.

Molly-Mae rose to fame in 2019 when she appeared on Love Island, where she met her former partner and boxer, Tommy. Despite coming second place in the show, they went on to be one of the most talked-about couples in the UK. Following the birth of their child, Bambi, in 2023, the couple became engaged soon after in Ibiza.

Announcing their sudden split earlier this year, rumours circulated that Fury cheated on Hague, which he failed to address in his memoir, My Life As a Fury. With neither of them sharing the explicit reason for their breakup, Hague’s new documentary series could lift the lid on their split.

Molly-Mae Hague addresses Tommy Fury split in new video

The series also takes us behind the scenes of Molly-Mae’s long-awaited debut fashion brand, Maebe. Infused with the influencer’s signature minimalist style, the first capsule sold out within hours of launching earlier this year.

In the trailer, Molly-Mae promises the show goes “behind the lens” and “the heartbreak”, with clips revealing her in tears following her split with Tommy. From its release date to the full trailer, here’s everything you need to know about Molly-Mae’s new show Behind It All.

The ‘Molly-Mae: Behind It All’ trailer

The trailer provides insight into what we can expect from the documentary. It sees Mollie break down into tears as she says that her split from Tommy was the “worst couple of months of my life”, adding that “suddenly overnight every part of my life changed”.

Aside from the heartbreak, it follows Molly as she prepares to launch her clothing line Maebe, and sees interviews from those closest to her. The two-part series is a behind-the-scenes look fans have never seen before.

When and how to watch ‘Molly-Mae: Behind It All’

The first three episodes of Molly-Mae: Behind It All will air on Amazon Prime Video this Friday on 17 January, with the remaining three dropping in spring 2025.

If you’re keen to watch the season in full, we’d recommend signing up to Amazon Prime, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 a year, which works out at £7.92 a month. You’ll gain access to all of Amazon Prime Video’s back catalogue, as well as free next-day and same-day delivery, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and even Deliveroo Plus.

If you’re a new subscriber or haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the past 12 months, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial. Keep in mind that part two won’t be available for some months after, so if you plan on bingeing all episodes during your free trial, you might want to hold fire until then.

