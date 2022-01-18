Tommy Fury says he went down a ‘dark path’ following Molly-Mae Hague split

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tommy Fury has said he experienced the “worst year” of his life after his break-up with Molly-Mae Hague.

Fury and Hague’s five-year relationship dramatically ended in August 2024, with Love Island star and PrettyLittleThing ambassador Hague later admitting there had been rumours surrounding Fury, which she said were “a lot” to deal with.

The boxer had also opened up about his struggles with alcohol and said that he “couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore”. The pair have been pictured together with Hague also admitting that they went on holiday to Dubai.

Fury now appears to have rekindled his relationship with Hague, who is also the mother of his daughter Bambi.

As he turned 26 on Wednesday, (7 May) Fury told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “2024 was worst year of my life, and this year is going to be the best year of my life.

Fury, who had reconstructive surgery on one of his hands last year said the recovery, amid the break up with Hague, took him to a “dark place”.

He explained: “Ever since I've been small all I've ever done is boxed, I've never had another job outside of boxing. I've always thought, breathed and done everything boxing.

“When you do that for such a long time and then all of a sudden you're sat in a hospital bed and you're thinking to the future of a year down the line, you're thinking to yourself, I've never done anything else other than box, what am I going to do to pass the time?' How am I going to get through this, you fall into a dark place.

“You go down that dark route and you go down there for a few weeks and you end up staying there for a very long time and that has consequences.”

open image in gallery Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury ( @mollymae/Instagram )

“I’m happy mentally now,” he added. “(You’ve) got to go through these challenges in life. Everyone’s got a hard life.”

He also said that he had spoken to his two-year-old daughter on his birthday just before going on air.

open image in gallery Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague attend the National Television Awards 2020 ( Getty )

Fury has been dealing with a hand injury for four years before going through surgery last year.

Speaking about her Prime Video documentary series Molly-Mae: Behind It All, she addressed the images, saying they are “both navigating it ourselves, and we both are figuring it out as adults and as parents, we’re doing the best we can”.

She denied that the break-up was a “publicity stunt”, and said the end of their relationship was “incredibly hard”.

Fury is the half-brother of boxer Tyson Fury, while influencer Hague has her own fashion line called Maebe and more than 8.5 million followers on Instagram.