Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet marries longtime girlfriend at their Kansas City home
The actor announced his engagement to Lindsay Schweitzer in 2021
Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet is officially a married man.
The actor — who played Cameron Tucker for 11 seasons on the hit ABC comedy — announced Tuesday on Instagram that he and his partner, Lindsay Schweitzer, have tied the knot. In his post, he shared photos of himself and his new wife at the intimate wedding ceremony, which took place at their home in Kansas City, Missouri.
“It’s my birthday and guess what I got,” Stonestreet, who turned 54 on September 9, wrote in the caption.
For his big day, Stonestreet wore a classic navy blue suit and a light blue tie, while Schweitzer wore a white satin gown. One photo showed the couple dancing in a library in front of an acoustic band, while another featured them walking down the aisle, along with the text: “I GOT MARRIED!”
The last picture showed the couple posing outside their home, with text reading: “The Stonestreets.”
Many famous faces congratulated Stonestreet in the comments, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played his on-screen husband, Mitchell Pritchett, on Modern Family.
“Of all second marriages, this one is my favorite! I love you both! I'm so happy for you!!!” Ferguson wrote.
“Congratulations! So happy for you both,” actor Octavia Spencer added, while singer Michael Bublé commented with several red heart emojis.
When Stonestreet announced his engagement on Instagram in 2021, many people claimed he was too old for Schweitzer, given their seven-year age gap. So, Stonestreet decided to hit back at online trolls by sharing edited photos of their engagement announcement, where he made his partner look significantly older.
“Apparently a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49-year-old man, to be engaged to my almost 42-year-old fiancée,” he wrote in the caption at the time. “Look, she can’t help that she looks so great at 42 and I can’t help that I apparently look like her grandad so, I fixed it for everyone.”
Earlier this summer, Stonestreet hinted at his wedding plans. During a July interview with People, he said that his wedding ceremony would take place right in his and his partner’s backyard. However, their house in Kansas City was still under construction at the time.
“Well, I've said we're building a house to host a wedding, and we're still on track to do that,” he told the publication. “We're almost done with the house, and that's been our plan all along.”
“We got engaged and then all of a sudden got an opportunity to build a house, and I thought, no better way to start a relationship than literally building a foundation,” he added.
