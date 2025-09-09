Charlie Sheen recalls ‘dorky’ first date with Denise Richards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charlie Sheen has revealed that his first date with ex-wife Denise Richards was a “dorky” affair that involved the pair watching a baseball game at home.

In his new memoir The Book of Sheen, the 60-year-old actor recalled first meeting Richards while shooting the 2001 romantic comedy Good Advice, a film he describes as an “unfunny indie”.

Sheen says their relationship was “professional” during filming, but they hit it off when they were reunited on sitcom Spin City. “The more time we spent together on set, the more challenging it became to hide our unchaste chemistry,” writes Sheen.

At the time, Sheen was sober and the future couple’s first date was spent watching a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Houston Astros on October 4, 2001.

“Perfectly in line with how sobriety had Urkel’d my kool-factor, our first date was baseball-themed and took place at my condo,” writes Sheen. “It was October 4, and Barry Bonds had the world’s attention as he sat one home run shy of tying Mark McGwire’s single-season record of seventy.

“I carefully explained to D that if we were at a restaurant unable to watch, the main thing on my mind would be the game. (The main thing I could say out loud.) She completely understood and loved the idea of joining me to celebrate my passion for baseball. We ate our Zone meals from plastic bowls and hung on every pitch when Bonds was at the plate.

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen attend the Golden Globes in January 2002 ( Vince Bucci/Getty Images )

“He was 0 for 1 with three walks, but Denise stayed enthusiastic as the game crossed the three-hour mark—setting the stage for Bonds’s final at bat in the ninth. (My last chance to go from zero to hero.)

“On the third pitch, we lost our s*** when Barry cranked a moonshot that landed twenty rows deep into the upper deck at Enron Field. As soon as he connected, it was a great sign when Denise yelled louder than I did—it was a yell that vindicated my risky, dorky date plan.

“As we were saying good night at the elevator, D grabbed my face and pulled me into a long passionate kiss. The Baseball Gods had sprinkled some magic on our night. I was no longer thinking about the game.”

At the premiere of his new Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, Sheen expressed his desire to make amends with his estranged former Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer.