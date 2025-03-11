Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Denise Richards’s ex-husband has explained why Charlie Sheen is joining her reality show alongside their daughters, despite their once-messy custody battle.

The 54-year-old actor spoke about her ex-husband’s expected cameo on her program, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, during a new interview published on Tuesday. She said that Sheen has been proud of her Bravo show, which features their two daughters: Sami, 20, and Lola, 19. Richards’ 13-year-old adopted daughter Eloise is also in the show.

“Charlie was very supportive and excited that the girls are doing their show, and this is a wonderful platform for them,” she told Fold News Digital. “They've always lived in the shadows, being known as Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughters.

“Now that they're adults and able to be their own person, it's great for them to have their own voice and [let] people get to know them for who they are,” she added.

Richards also shared how she asked the Two and a Half Men star to make a brief appearance on her show.

“I just said to Charlie, ‘Hey, we're starting filming.’ He's very much a part of our lives, and it is about our life,’” she explained. “And I said, ‘Let's support our daughters. You support your daughters. Please film with us.’ And he did, and I'm glad that he did that.”

open image in gallery Denise Richards says ex Charlie Sheen supports her new show with their daughters, despite a messy custody battle in the past ( Getty Images )

Sheen and Richards first tied the knot in 2002 and announced their split in 2005. Their divorce wasn’t finalized until November 2006, nearly two years after they filed it.

However, the pair went on to have a messy custody battle over their daughters, including arguments about child support arrangements. In 2016, Richards filed a $1.2m lawsuit against Sheen, claiming that he didn’t provide all of the financial support for his children that he agreed to.

According to court documents obtained by People at the time, Richards alleged that Sheen evicted her from a house in Beverly Hills that he’d purchased for her and their daughters, despite promising not to do so.

In 2019, Sheen filed a request to change the terms of his and Richards’ child support arrangement. By October 2021, a judge ordered that Sheen had to pay his ex “zero dollars” in child support a month, as noted by Us Weekly.

This decision came after Sheen’s attorney argued that the actor had full custody of his and Richards’ daughters since April of that year. However, a source also claimed to Us Weekly at the time that Lola was living with her mother.

open image in gallery Sami Sheen, right, alongside her mother Denise Richards. The pairs will feature in a new reality show alongside her sisters and father Charlie Sheen. ( Instagram @deniserichards )

Richards has encountered a few ups and downs with Sami in the past, including concerns over her OnlyFans account. However, Richards has now made it clear that she admires her daughter and said they’re “much stronger” than she was at their age.

“I grew up very different than they did. I grew up in Illinois, a small town, and my family was not in Hollywood,” she told Fox News Digital. “T​​hey've grown up having parents, you know, their whole life. This is all they know. This is their normal. So I think that they'll do a pretty good job at navigating everything.”

Leading up to the release of her reality show, which aired on March 4, Richards also opened up about where she and her ex stand.

"Truth be told, I don’t really call it co-parenting. I call it parenting. He has his way and I have my way," she said about their dynamic, during an interview with The Daily Dish. "And when things are good with he and I, we get along [and] it’s amazing. And when it’s not so good, it’s not so great."

Richards got remarried in 2018 to her husband, Aaron Phypers, who’s also in her Bravo show. In 2008, Sheen married his now ex-wife, Brooke Mueller. The former couple share 15-year-old twins, Bob and Max.