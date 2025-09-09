Charlie Sheen claims he has been celibate for nearly a decade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charlie Sheen, who is currently promoting his new memoir and a Netflix documentary about his tumultuous career in Hollywood, now claims he’s been celibate since getting sober in 2017.

In The Book of Sheen, released Tuesday, the Two and a Half Men star wrote that there’s “not enough room in my car” for dating right now.

In an interview with Page Six published in time with the release, the actor shared that he hasn’t had a girlfriend in almost a decade, prompting the interviewer to ask if that meant he’d been celibate.

“If I don’t have a girlfriend and I’m not paying for it, then I think the math is pretty simple. The math is pretty simple,” he responded.

Sheen — who revealed he was HIV positive in 2011 and has since said he’s managing his symptoms — noted that he still hopes to find love again.

Charlie Sheen says he hasn’t had a girlfriend since getting sober in 2017 ( Getty )

“Oh my gosh, for so long [sex] was all I cared about, or it was near the top of the priority list. And so I just saw [celibacy] as a needed break from those pursuits,” he explained. “That’s not me slamming the door on anything in the future. No, I would absolutely welcome some type of companionship.”

Sheen has five children from three relationships: Cassandra with high school girlfriend Paula Profit, Sami and Lola with ex-wife Denise Richards, and twins Bob and Max with ex-wife Brooke Mueller.

The Platoon star said sobriety has improved most of his family ties, though he hasn’t spoken to Sami in a year following a dispute over her OnlyFans page.

“Yeah, it’s awful. I can’t lie to you, but I’m almost unrealistically optimistic, because I have to be… there’s always shots to repair anything,” he told Page Six. “It saddens me, but I have hope and I have faith that it can be restored, but that can’t happen until there’s a line of communication that reopens.”

During an interview with Good Morning America last week, he spoke publicly for the first time about sleeping with men, which was also highlighted in the memoir.

Sheen said that during the height of his drug abuse, which culminated in his highly publicized meltdown and dismissal from Two and a Half Men, he had sex with men. However, he kept it secret due to being extorted.

“It did come with a tremendous amount of extortion,” Sheen told co-anchor Michael Strahan. “And so at the time, I was just like, ‘Alright, let’s just pay to keep it quiet. And just hope it just stays over there, make it go away, you know? Make it go away.’”

“They had videoed things or whatever, or had stuff over me,” he continued.

Sheen said he felt like he was being “held hostage” by his sexual partners.

“I just need to be free of that... and then see how the world feels if people know that stuff,” he said of his decision to speak publicly. “Because I’ve written a story all these years about, ‘Oh jeez, if I ever reveal that, then this has to be how I’d be dealt with, how I’d be treated, how they’d feel.’”

The Book of Sheen is out now. Aka Charlie Sheen arrives on Netflix September 10.