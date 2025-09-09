Charlie Sheen says Matthew Perry ‘used humor as a deflector-shield’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charlie Sheen has reflected on the time he spent with Matthew Perry at an addiction group the late Friends star hosted.

Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his home on October 28, 2023. A medical examiner later ruled that ketamine was the primary cause of death.

In his new memoir, The Book of Sheen, the Platoon actor details his own struggles with drug addiction and writes: “It was during the writer’s strike of ‘07 that I had the pleasure of hanging out with Matthew Perry a few times. He hosted a private men’s group at his condo, and through our mutual connection, the invite was extended. (He spoke publicly of said group when he was still with us, so I’m not violating any code.)”

Sheen continues: “Matt and I shared a deeper truth we saw in each other—we were both, as Bobby Dee Jay used to say, ‘veterans of the unspeakable.’ (Those who’ve been through it recognise fellow graduates at a glance.)

“I was fascinated by Matt’s ability to turn every frown upside down. I’ve never met anyone who more masterfully used humor as a deflector-shield to keep you just enough over there. I dug every minute we spent together—and over there with Matthew was much better than most people’s front and center.

Sheen also recalled that it was at a party with Perry that he first met his third wife, Brooke Mueller.

Charlie Sheen and Matthew Perry ( Getty )

At the premiere of his new Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, Sheen expressed his desire to make amends with his estranged former co-star Jon Cryer.

From 2003 to 2011, the pair co-led Two and a Half Men, helping to make it one of the most popular sitcoms in the world.

However, Sheen was infamously fired after exhibiting erratic behaviour and making disparaging remarks about the show’s creator, Chuck Lorre.

His meteoric rise and fall is explored in the forthcoming Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, which Cryer participates in.

“The only person I didn’t call personally to participate in the doc was Jon,” Sheen told People. The two-part series also includes Sheen’s ex-wives Denise Richards and Mueller, his longtime friend Sean Penn, several family members, as well as Cryer and Lorre.

“And the only reason I didn’t call him was because I didn’t have the right number for him, so the director reached out to him. But when I saw everything that Jon spoke about, so honestly and very compassionately, I wrote to him and I said, ‘Hey, thank you for your contributions, and I’m sorry we didn't connect personally. I hope to see you around the campus.’”

Sheen said he hasn’t heard back from Cryer, but believes it’s because he doesn’t have the actor’s latest contact information.