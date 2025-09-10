Miss America winner responds to critics of her final round makeup: ‘I’m just a normal person’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This year’s Miss America winner has refused to let anyone try to invalidate her new pageant title.

On Sunday, Cassie Donegan of New York was crowned Miss America 2026 after competing against 52 other contestants from across the country. In addition to receiving the signature crown and “Miss America” sash, Donegan was awarded a $50,000 tuition scholarship plus another $3,000 for her performance during the talent portion of the competition.

However, videos of Donegan, 28, were shared on the Miss America TikTok account, where many people turned to the comments section to critique her makeup, claiming her concealer was not the right shade for her skin tone or that Miss Texas was “prettier” and should have won instead.

Speaking to People a few days after her win, Donegan said she has tried not to take the negative words to heart.

“Often you do have to just pick and choose what you allow yourself to digest,” she told the publication. “I think that's something that's been a really useful tool, really leaning into those who are lifting me up, loving me and holding me high, and choosing to focus on the positivity that's happening in the moment.”

Following Donegan’s win, people claimed she was wearing concealer that did not match her skin tone ( Miss America Organization )

Despite having a large support system and knowing she won Miss America, Donegan said there are still times when the comments affect her the same way they would anyone else.

“I'm just a normal person. No, I don't want to hear people ever say anything negative, especially about my appearance,” she said. “But I also respect that the internet is a public space and that people have the right to their opinion to be able to share that, and no one's going to be everyone's favorite all of the time.”

“I'm just going to do my best to love everyone and care about everyone, because at the end of the day, if even just one person has felt touched in some way or seen or loved through me as Miss America, then I've done my job. And that's the most important thing,” she continued.

During the rapid answer part of the competition, Donegan echoed these sentiments as she spoke about how important it is to be yourself and “authentic” in professional settings.

“I believe that being true to yourself 100 percent is the most important thing that you can do, and if that includes your self-expression through piercings or tattoos, then 100 percent do it,” she told the crowd.

“I think that no one has the right to tell you what you can do with your own body. This is your vessel, and you should be able to walk around proudly in it.”