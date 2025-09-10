Aubrey Plaza selling LA home for $6.5 million eight months after husband’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aubrey Plaza is putting her and her late husband Jeff Baena’s home on the market.

Baena, who was in a relationship with Plaza since 2011, died at the age of 47 in their home in Los Angeles in January 2025. His death was determined to be suicide several months later; no foul play was suspected.

Now, The White Lotus star is listing that property, located in Los Feliz, for $6.5 million, according to Realtor.com.

The pair purchased the home in October 2022 for $4.7 million.

The house, built in 1928, features four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. It’s described as being “tucked away on a private street.”

“Meticulously restored and tastefully updated, the home honors its architectural heritage while offering modern amenities including a screening room, wine cellar, pool, oversized steam room, and a state-of-the-art sound system,” the listing reads.

open image in gallery Aubrey Plaza has listed her Los Angeles home for $6.5 million ( Invision/AP )

“This is more than a home... it’s a private sanctuary, brought back to life with care, style, and enduring character. A rare opportunity for those seeking space, seclusion, and authentic Spanish charm.”

Baena and Plaza began dating in 2011 and married 10 years later.

In a statement shared with The Independent at the time of Baena’s death in January, Plaza said: “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Plaza publicly opened up about Baena’s death for the first time in August, during an episode of Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast. She reflected on the months since he passed, likening her grief to “a giant ocean of awfulness” depicted in the 2025 film The Gorge.

open image in gallery Plaza’s husband Jeff Baena (left) died in January ( Getty )

“This is a really dumb analogy — it was a joke at a certain point, but I kind of mean it — have you seen the film The Gorge? It’s like an alien movie with Miles Teller,” she said. “In the movie, there’s a cliff on one side and a cliff on the other side and a gorge in between, which is filled with other people who are trying to get there.”

“That’s what my grief is like,” she added.

The Parks & Recreation alum acknowledged that when she’s experiencing grief, there are times she “just wants to dive into it and be in it.”

“Sometimes I look at it. Sometimes I wanna get away from it. But it’s just always there and the monster people are trying to get me,” she explained.

Baena achieved recognition with the 2004 film I Heart Huckabees, which he co-wrote with director David O’Russell, receiving a Gotham Award nomination for Best Feature.

Plaza starred in Baena’s horror-comedy film Life After Beth, which was nominated for Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize. They worked together again on the medieval dark comedy The Little Hours, starring husband-and-wife Alison Brie and Dave Franco.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.