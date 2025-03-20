Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aubrey Plaza had separated from husband Jeff Baena in the months before his death, according to a report.

The Los Angeles medical examiner’s report revealed the couple had been separated since September 2024.

“According to the reported information, the decedent Jeffrey Baena is a 47-year-old Caucasian male,” the medical examiner wrote in a report obtained by Us Weekly. “He was experiencing recent marital difficulties and was separated from his wife since September 2024.”

Plaza checked on Baena in October after he “made concerning remarks which prompted her to call a friend to perform a welfare check on her husband,” the report said. “Baena had been attending therapy since that event. According to (an unnamed person) Baena did not have any previous suicide attempts. He had a history of difficulty sleeping.”

The report also stated Plaza “last knew her husband to be alive when he sent her a text message” on the morning of January 3, the day he was found by his dog walker in his Los Angeles, California home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death was suicide.

No drugs were found in Baena’s system and he did not leave a note, the report stated.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time,” read a joint statement from Plaza and the Baena / Stern family shared with The Independent at the time of his death.

open image in gallery Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza were separated at the time of his death, according to a new report ( Getty )

open image in gallery Aubrey Plaza made her first appearance after Baena’s death at SNL 50 ( NBC )

Baena and Plaza began dating in 2011. They later wed in 2020.

Plaza, 40, was seen publicly for the first time weeks after Baena’s death when she attended the SNL 50 celebration. Sporting a black blazer with a tie-dye shirt underneath, many interpreted the look as a tribute to her late husband. The Parks and Recreation star previously shared that she and Baena wore tie-dye pajamas they made during the pandemic.

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, Plaza said, “We got married on a whim. Literally decided at around 5pm and got married at 8:30,” she explained at the time. “Jeff got really into tie-dyeing during the quarantine. So, I decided that Jeff and I were going to wear tie-dye pajamas that he had made for us. I made a love altar in the backyard of all of our love objects. It was very witchcore, but it happened.”

Filmmaker Baena was known for Life After Beth (2014) andThe Little Hours (2017), both of which featured Plaza. Baena also worked on the Netflix film Horse Girl (2020).

