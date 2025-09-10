Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s daughter Apple has landed her first big modelling gig with self-portrait.

The 21-year-old follows in the footsteps of Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell who’ve previously modelled for the label to become the face of the London-based brand.

Apple announced the news in a series of selfies shared to her Instagram, for which she wore a self-portrait baby-tee and jeans.

“I’m so excited to be the new Miss self-portrait and for the campaign to come out,” she said in a short clip accompanying the post.

Self-portrait was established in the UK in 2013 by Malaysian designer Han Chong. The brand is popular for day-to-night occasionwear globally – and a bestseller at Selfridges.

Celebrities spotted wearing outfits from self-portrait include Beyoncé, Olivia Rodrigo, Michelle Obama, BlackPink, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, and Cynthia Erivo.

Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid, Kate Moss, South Korean singer Jisoo and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor have also modelled for the label.

The brand said their collaboration with Apple will “evolve and unfold over the coming months through a series of fashion portraits, films and activations”.

Apple is currently a college junior at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she’s a law, history and society major.

She has previously expressed an interest in following in her Hollywood star mother’s footsteps and pursuing a theatre course before she graduates and is part of the cabaret group Vanderbilt Original Cast.

Paltrow shares Apple and her son Moses, 19, with Martin. The former A-list pair met backstage at one of Chris’ Coldplay concerts in 2002.

About a year later, Paltrow and Chris announced they were expecting their first child together before tying the knot in Santa Barbara.

The two eventually split in 2014, finalising their divorce in 2015.Paltrow previously said of her adult daughter: “I’m always her mama, and she comes to me for those things too. But it’s very interesting to really watch her step into herself as a grown woman.”

The Shakespeare in Love star revealed she often gets outfit advice from her daughter, who’s a frequent front row guest at Chanel’s various Fashion Week shows.

“She influences everything I do,” Paltrow said. “I run everything by her.”