Former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and his wife Jessica recently wrote their 14-year-old son Miller’s obituary after his unexpected death on March 21.

The 8th grader and his family were on a family vacation in Costa Rica at The Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort when Miller and several other family members fell ill. The cause of death for Miller has not been revealed.

“The void Miller’s passing leaves in the hearts of his family, friends, teammates, teachers, coaches, and others will be felt for years,” the obituary in the Post and Courier in South Carolina read. “The Gardner family will forever cherish the places they visited, the people they met, the friends they made, and the memories they created together.”

The tribute detailed that Miller was known for being a member of his school’s football and junior varsity baseball teams in addition to being an honor roll student.

“Miller’s time here with [his friends and family] was brief, but his spirit will carry on forever through those who were impacted by the way he lived,” his family continued. “Miller was so blessed with experiences and friendships in his 14 years, and would want other children to have the opportunity to create their own wonderful memories.”

The family is asking for any memorial donations to be made in Miller’s honor to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. “The Gardners have seen the organization’s impact firsthand on numerous occasions and have always been deeply moved by the hope, strength, and inspiration each wish provides for children and families facing difficult times,” they wrote.

The obituary ended with an announcement that there would be a “private celebration of life” at a later date for family and friends.

While there has not been a determined cause of death, most recently, Dr Kevin Gannon, who helps run both Manuel Antonio Urgent Care and Quepos Urgent Care, spoke to People about the team of doctors who responded to the scene.

Although Dr Gannon didn’t directly treat the teen, his team did “perform advanced life support CPR on the site, but there was not much we could do for him.”

“CPR was performed for 30 minutes after doctors found Miller unresponsive when they arrived at Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort, where the family had been staying.

Gannon said that Miller was “clinically dead when we arrived.”

“We responded to a patient without vital signs, and he had no vital signs when we arrived. And we do not have records of him at all,” he clarified, pointing out that Miller had not been treated at the Urgent Care before his death.

Although Gannon did not know Miller’s cause of death, he did say that his family all had “gastrointestinal symptoms.”

An early investigation cited asphyxiation as the preliminary cause of Miller’s death, potentially linked to the teen falling sick from something he ate.

Shortly afterward, however, Juan Pablo Alvarado Garcia, an official with Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency, told People that officials have since ruled out asphyxiation as a possible cause of death.

“No macro-level abnormalities were observed in the respiratory tract upon inspection of the body,” which would be present with asphyxiation, Garcia told the publication after meeting with a doctor from the Forensic Pathology Section of the Judicial Investigation Agency.

Further samples will be sent to histology, toxicology, and neuropathology labs, with the testing results expected within two to three months. Miller’s death is still being considered a death under investigation.