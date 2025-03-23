Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Questions swirl after the teenage son of a former MLB star died while on a family vacation.

Brett Gardner, who played outfield for the New York Yankees, announced Sunday that his 14-year-old son Miller had died.

“We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st,” Brett and his wife Jessica said in a statement.

The family said Miller had died after falling ill along with several other relatives while on vacation.

open image in gallery Former New York Yankee Brett Gardner announced that his 14-year-old son, Miller, died while on his family vacation ( New York Yankees )

No further details were provided on the death including the illness or where the family was visiting.

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day,” the statement continued.

“We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss. Our prayers go out to Miller’s teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief.”

Brett’s team the Yankees followed up with a statement offering support to the family.

“Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner,” the Yankees said in a statement.

“Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller,” the team’s statement read.

open image in gallery The teen died ‘peacefully’ in his sleep after an illness, but few other details have been released ( New York Yankees )

“We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature.”

Social media was filled with condolences for the family and the deceased teen.

“Today everyone in the baseball community is a Brett Gardner family fan, can't even imagine the pain of losing a child. Condolences,” one X user wrote.

“Gosh, Gardy gave so much to my family every game. It's unimaginable to me the grief he must be feeling losing his 14 year old boy so suddenly. We feel so bad for him and his wife and their son. Our love to you, Gardy,” another wrote.