Questions swirl after the teenage son of a former MLB star died while on a family vacation.
Brett Gardner, who played outfield for the New York Yankees, announced Sunday that his 14-year-old son Miller had died.
“We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st,” Brett and his wife Jessica said in a statement.
The family said Miller had died after falling ill along with several other relatives while on vacation.
No further details were provided on the death including the illness or where the family was visiting.
“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day,” the statement continued.
“We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss. Our prayers go out to Miller’s teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief.”
Brett’s team the Yankees followed up with a statement offering support to the family.
“Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner,” the Yankees said in a statement.
“Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller,” the team’s statement read.
“We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature.”
Social media was filled with condolences for the family and the deceased teen.
“Today everyone in the baseball community is a Brett Gardner family fan, can't even imagine the pain of losing a child. Condolences,” one X user wrote.
“Gosh, Gardy gave so much to my family every game. It's unimaginable to me the grief he must be feeling losing his 14 year old boy so suddenly. We feel so bad for him and his wife and their son. Our love to you, Gardy,” another wrote.
