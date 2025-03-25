Cause of death revealed after Yankees star Brett Gardner’s son dies, aged 14

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An early investigation has revealed a preliminary cause of death for the 14-year-old son of New York Yankees star Brett Gardner.

Brett, who played outfield for the Major League Baseball team, announced that his son Miller had died, in a social media post on Sunday (23 March).

The family were on holiday in Costa Rica when several relatives including Miller fell ill. He died “peacefully in his sleep” on Friday morning (21 March). An early investigation has concluded that Miller died from asphyxiation after potentially falling sick from eating something.

An official with Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency said the asphyxia had occurred "after a possible intoxication after apparently ingesting some food," in a statement to NBC News. His body is said to have been found in a hotel room in Manuel Antonio, a popular resort area on the Pacific Coast of the country.

The cause of death is preliminary and an autopsy and toxicology results are being awaited.

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile,” Brett and his wife Jessica said in a statement. “He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

open image in gallery Miller Gardner was 14-years-old at the time of his death ( X/Twitter/Yankees )

They continued: “We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss.

“Our prayers go out to Miller’s teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief.”

Brett’s team the Yankees followed up with a statement offering support to the family.

“Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner,” the Yankees said in a statement.

open image in gallery Family said they will ‘mourn and search for healing’ ( X/Twitter/Yankees )

“Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller,” the team’s statement read.

“We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature.”

Social media was filled with condolences for the family and the deceased teen.