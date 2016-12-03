New details emerge in death of Brett Gardner’s son as entire family had ‘symptoms’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A doctor has provided additional insight into the death of the 14-year-son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner.

Miller Gardner was on a family vacation in Costa Rica when he died unexpectedly on the morning of March 21. In the days following the teen’s untimely death, Dr. Kevin Gannon, who helps run both Manuel Antonio Urgent Care and Quepos Urgent Care, spoke to People about the team of doctors who responded to the scene.

Although Gannon didn’t directly treat the teen, his team did “perform advanced life support CPR on the site, but there was not much we could do for him.”

CPR was performed for 30 minutes after doctors found Miller unresponsive when they arrived at Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort, where the family had been staying.

Gannon said that Miller was “clinically dead when we arrived.”

“We responded to a patient without vital signs, and he had no vital signs when we arrived. And we do not have records of him at all,” he clarified, pointing out that Miller had not been treated at the Urgent Care before his death.

Miller’s family had ‘gastrointestinal symptoms’ ( X/Yankees )

Although Gannon did not know Miller’s cause of death, he did say that his family all had “gastrointestinal symptoms.”

An early investigation cited asphyxiation as the preliminary cause of Miller’s death, potentially linked to the teen falling sick from something he ate.

Shortly afterward, however, Juan Pablo Alvarado Garcia, an official with Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency, told People that officials have since ruled out asphyxiation as a possible cause of death.

“No macro-level abnormalities were observed in the respiratory tract upon inspection of the body,” which would be present with asphyxiation, Garcia told the publication after meeting with a doctor from the Forensic Pathology Section of the Judicial Investigation Agency.

Further samples will be sent to histology, toxicology, and neuropathology labs with the testing results expected within two to three months. Miller’s death is still being considered a death under investigation.

While the investigation is still ongoing, a representative for The Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort, Dana Cohen, revealed in a statement to The Independent that staff would continue to follow the authorities’ requests.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our hearts go out to the family during this incredibly difficult time,” Cohen said.

“The factors that led to this tragic incident are unknown, and we are fully cooperating with authorities as they investigate. We remain committed to supporting our guests and staff, prioritizing their well-being and safety, while respecting the privacy of those affected.”

She continued: “As Costa Rican officials have ruled out asphyxiation after eating food as the cause of death, we will continue to work with the family and officials on this tragic matter. The family did not eat at any of Arenas Del Mar’s restaurants for lunch or dinner the previous day. Additionally, on March 14th, we had an inspection by the Health Ministry in which the hotel passed with a 98.5 out of 100.”