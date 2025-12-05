Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Miley Cyrus is poking fun at why she got engaged to her boyfriend of four years, Maxx Morando.

The 33-year-old singer opened up about her fiancé popping the question right before the holidays during Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. When host Jimmy Kimmel said that getting a Christmas gift for Cyrus sounded like an “impossible task,” the actor revealed she has a “qualm” with the holiday.

“I hate paper,” she explained before adding that looking at it makes her “want to vomit.”

“The real problem for me with paper is when people have dry hands and they touch paper. And then it’s Christmas, and it’s cold. And everyone’s hands are dry, and they’re all touching paper.” She said that her hatred of paper is so deep that if someone gives her “a lovely letter,” she doesn’t even open it.

“It’s a phobia, and I think I need help,” the “Flowers” singer quipped, before admitting that her fear is getting worse and that she needs “some sort of intervention.”

open image in gallery Miley Cyrus says fiancé Maxx Morando opens her packages because of her fear of paper and cardboard ( Getty Images )

“I am gonna look into some sort of EMDR, being hypnotized about it because it is affecting my everyday life,” Cyrus continued. “Someone gets an Amazon box, I’m sick, because the cardboard is the worst of it all.”

The Disney Channel alum joked that she got engaged so Morando can open anything in cardboard.

“It’s extra dry and there’s packaging within it. That’s the best part, that’s really why I got engaged, because I just make my fiancé open all the packages outside,” she added.

“I think the first anniversary is paper or something right?” Kimmel said, referring to couples who traditionally exchange gifts made of paper for their first wedding anniversary. But Cyrus said she’s “absolutely not” doing this tradition.

When Kimmel asked if she’d be able to sign her marriage certificate, she wasn’t sure. However, she acknowledged that she doesn’t have issues with wax or rolling paper.

“Anything that’s got a smooth surface, that’s better. And from the last, I think I remember the paper is waxed,” she explained, referring to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. “But I smoked one of those imaginary joints so I can’t really remember.”

open image in gallery Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have been dating for four years ( Getty Images )

Fans first speculated that Cyrus and Morando were engaged when they walked the red carpet premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash Monday, with the actor wearing a diamond ring with a thick gold band. Cyrus confirmed the engagement on Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning America, sharing the first details of the proposal. She said the drummer popped the question during their recent trip to Japan.

“I am not easy to surprise, because I love to control every situation. And I had completely surrendered,” she explained. “I actually had never gone to Japan, which, I did that purposefully. I wanted one place in the world that could be my special place that I saved for me.”

When the news of her engagement first broke, The Last Song star’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, congratulated her on Instagram.

“No wonder you turned out so special … You have the greatest Godmother in the world!!!” his caption began as he showed off an old photo of them alongside Dolly Parton. “So happy you and MaxxAgazillion found each other!!!! Congratulations! Happy to see you both so happy!!! love Dad.”