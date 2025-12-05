Billy Ray Cyrus reacts to daughter Miley’s engagement to Maxx Morando

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billy Ray Cyrus has given his opinion on his daughter, Miley Cyrus’s recent engagement announcement to Maxx Morando.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer turned Tuesday to Instagram to share a series of photos featuring Miley to wish her congratulations on her engagement after dating Maxx for four years.

“No wonder you turned out so special … You have the greatest Godmother in the world!!!” his caption began as he showed off an old photo of them alongside Dolly Parton. “So happy you and MaxxAgazillion found each other!!!! Congratulations! Happy to see you both so happy!!! love Dad.”

The couple first sparked engagement rumors at Monday’s premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash, when the “Flowers” singer was seen wearing a large diamond on her ring finger. She later confirmed the engagement Wednesday during Good Morning America.

Billy Ray’s message came following an estrangement from Miley, which she alluded to in her recent song, “Secrets.”

Billy Ray wished Miley and Maxx Morando congratulations on their engagement ( Getty Images )

“This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer wrote on Instagram alongside a brief clip from the song’s music video in September. “In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same. Thank you to Lindsey Buckingham & Mick Fleetwood for bringing magic to the music.”

“This song is for my dad,” the caption concluded.

“Hero/ Can I be your hero?/ Call off all your forces/ A white flag in the war,” the song lyrics say. “Love is not a prison/ I'm not a guard, no/ So even when I'm holding you/ I won't lock you up/ You can come and go as you want.”

Miley addressed her relationship with both her parents in a May Instagram Story, where she spoke about the rumors that she was feuding with her father.

“I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us,” her statement began. “She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental, and uninteresting.”

She then touched on her father, whom fans assumed she was feuding with after she didn’t mention him during her acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammys, though during the 2025 Grammys in February, Billy Ray congratulated Miley and Beyoncé for winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song, “II Most Wanted.”

However, she wrote in her Instagram statement that despite previously having “challenges,” she and her father are not on bad terms.

“My dad and I have had our challenges over the years,” she wrote. “Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family.”