Billy Ray Cyrus reacts to daughter Miley’s engagement to Maxx Morando
Miley and Maxx first sparked engagement rumors Monday
Billy Ray Cyrus has given his opinion on his daughter, Miley Cyrus’s recent engagement announcement to Maxx Morando.
The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer turned Tuesday to Instagram to share a series of photos featuring Miley to wish her congratulations on her engagement after dating Maxx for four years.
“No wonder you turned out so special … You have the greatest Godmother in the world!!!” his caption began as he showed off an old photo of them alongside Dolly Parton. “So happy you and MaxxAgazillion found each other!!!! Congratulations! Happy to see you both so happy!!! love Dad.”
The couple first sparked engagement rumors at Monday’s premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash, when the “Flowers” singer was seen wearing a large diamond on her ring finger. She later confirmed the engagement Wednesday during Good Morning America.
Billy Ray’s message came following an estrangement from Miley, which she alluded to in her recent song, “Secrets.”
“This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer wrote on Instagram alongside a brief clip from the song’s music video in September. “In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same. Thank you to Lindsey Buckingham & Mick Fleetwood for bringing magic to the music.”
“This song is for my dad,” the caption concluded.
“Hero/ Can I be your hero?/ Call off all your forces/ A white flag in the war,” the song lyrics say. “Love is not a prison/ I'm not a guard, no/ So even when I'm holding you/ I won't lock you up/ You can come and go as you want.”
Miley addressed her relationship with both her parents in a May Instagram Story, where she spoke about the rumors that she was feuding with her father.
“I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us,” her statement began. “She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental, and uninteresting.”
She then touched on her father, whom fans assumed she was feuding with after she didn’t mention him during her acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammys, though during the 2025 Grammys in February, Billy Ray congratulated Miley and Beyoncé for winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song, “II Most Wanted.”
However, she wrote in her Instagram statement that despite previously having “challenges,” she and her father are not on bad terms.
“My dad and I have had our challenges over the years,” she wrote. “Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family.”
