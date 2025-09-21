Miley Cyrus’ new song references estrangement from dad Billy Ray

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Miley Cyrus has released a new song dedicated to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Following the 2022 divorce of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, Miley and her five siblings have been split down parental lines. However, on Friday, she released a new balled titled “Secrets,” which she explained was a nod to her estrangement from her father.

“This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer wrote on Instagram alongside a brief clip from the song’s music video. “In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same. Thank you to Lindsey Buckingham & Mick Fleetwood for bringing magic to the music.”

“This song is for my dad,” the caption concluded.

“Hero/ Can I be your hero?/ Call off all your forces/ A white flag in the war,” the song lyrics say. “Love is not a prison/ I'm not a guard, no/ So even when I'm holding you/ I won't lock you up/ You can come and go as you want.”

‘This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved,’ Miley wrote on Instagram, referencing her father ( Getty Images )

Her father received a copy of the song last month for his birthday, as he shared a video on Instagram of himself playing the song on his phone.

“For my birthday, Miley gave me the gift of music and wrote me a song called Secrets and got my favorite musicians Fleetwood Mac to play on it! I love you Mile,” he captioned the August post.

The Disney Channel alum has previously talked about the song in a June interview on Monica Lewinsky’s podcast.

“I wrote this song about my dad, because I wanted him to tell me even though there were secrets, even though I didn't really want to know,” she said. “I wanted to be the one he felt safe enough to tell me the things that were damning and damaging to the family. I wanted him to think that as a middle child, I'm old enough that I could take some of that.”

Miley addressed her relationship with both her parents in a May Instagram Story, where she spoke about the rumors that she was feuding with her father.

“I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us,” her statement began. “She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental, and uninteresting.”

She then touched on her father, whom fans assumed she was feuding with after she didn’t mention him during her acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammys. One year later, during the 2025 Grammys in February, Billy Ray congratulated Miley and Beyoncé for winning a Grammy award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song, “II Most Wanted.”

However, she wrote in her Instagram statement that despite previously having “challenges,” she and her father are not on bad terms.

“My dad and I have had our challenges over the years,” she wrote. “Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family.”