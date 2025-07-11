Miles Teller praises wife Keleigh as couple rebuild after losing everything in LA fires

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Miles Teller has shown his support for his wife, Keleigh Sperry, as they rebuild their home following the devastating effects of the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year.

The Whiplash actor, 38, recently spoke to ET about how he and his wife were handling the loss of their $7.5 million home in the Pacific Palisades.

In January, LA declared a state of emergency as the city’s suburbs were engulfed in flames, causing many celebrities who lived in the neighborhoods of Altadena and Sylmar, as well as the exclusive Pacific Palisades, to lose their homes.

“Yeah we’re figuring it out,” Teller told ET regarding how he is handling the aftermath of the wildfires. “I imagine with most people that lost their house, we’re trying to figure it out with insurance.”

“My wife and I…she’s very strong,” Teller added. “It’s brought us closer together.”

‘She’s very strong,’ Teller (left) said about his wife ( Getty )

Teller and Sperry have been married since 2019. The couple first met in 2013 at a Grammys afterparty, where Sperry notably rejected him multiple times while the two were waiting in line for the valet. He proposed in 2017 while they were on an African safari. They then got married in a private ceremony in Maui, Hawaii, on September 1, 2019.

This is not the first time the Top Gun: Maverick actor has spoken out about the wildfires. In an interview with E! News back in February, Teller gushed over the support he received from his friends.

“Many people have reached out, just either letting us know that they're there emotionally, or people are offering us their place,” he told the publication at the time. “I'm a Deadhead, and so I’ve had a lot of people reach out to Keleigh like, ‘I want to send Miles a Grateful Dead shirt.’”

“Little stuff just means a lot, so it's been very heartwarming,” he added.

Teller also discussed the grief he and Sperry were experiencing as he said, “When everything goes and you have each other, it's very emotional. You lose your home, you're part of a club nobody wants to be a part of.”

However, his wife revealed shortly after they evacuated their home that she regretted not trying to save her wedding dress. “I wish I grabbed my wedding dress,” she wrote in an Instagram post from January. “Wish I did a lot different but it doesn’t matter, stay safe, get out.”

“We will come back stronger than ever,” Sperry added. “There are no words.”