OneRepublic star announces run for top political post in California

Founding OneRepublic member Tim Myers is running for California Lieutenant Governor, the state’s second-highest-ranking position.

Myers, 40, who played bass for the pop band from its 2002 inception until 2007, will run on a Democratic platform to “fix a broken political system dominated by career politicians and special interests and rigged against the working class,” his campaign said in Monday’s announcement.

The third-generation Californian said he plans to “bring a fresh, strong voice to the Lt. Governor’s office to fight back against the Trump administration’s attacks, take on the rigged system with commonsense solutions, and ensure every Californian has the opportunity to chase their dreams, can afford to make a living here, and feels safe.”

“After a successful run as an early member of the band OneRepublic, Tim launched his own record company to level the playing field for hardworking artists and break a system that has long been rigged for the big corporations,” his campaign website adds.

The musician’s campaign for Lieutenant Governor marks a pivot from his original congressional bid, announced in April. At the time, Myers announced his intention to run against Republican Ken Calvert for the state’s 41st congressional district. However, that campaign website is no longer active.

Founding OneRepublic member, Tim Myers, is running for Lieutenant Governor of California ( Getty Images )

The role of Lieutenant Governor has historically served as a stepping stone to the governorship. California’s current Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis is running to succeed Governor Gavin Newsom, who will reach his two-term limit at the beginning of 2027.

Meanwhile, Newsom served as Lieutenant Governor for eight years before he was elected governor in 2018.

California’s next lieutenant gubernatorial election will be held November 3, 2026.

Myers joins the race alongside fellow Democrats including State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Newsom adviser Josh Fryday, former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, California State Board of Equalization member Mike Schaefer, California Senator Steven Bradford, and former Sausalito Mayor Janelle Kellman.

After five years with OneRepublic, Myers embarked on a solo career and founded Palladium Records. He was replaced in the band by current member Brent Kutzle.

During his time with the group, Myers performed on their 2007 debut album, Dreaming Out Loud, which includes their top hits “Stop and Stare” and “Apologize.”

The band, whose current lineup consists of founding frontman Ryan Tedder, bassist Kutzle, keyboardist Brian Willett, drummer Eddie Fisher, and guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, has released five additional studio albums: Waking Up (2009), Native (2014), Oh My My (2016), Human (2021), and Artificial Paradise (2024).

As a solo artist, Myers has dropped four records, including his 2012 debut album Technicolor, followed by The Year (2015), Portraits (2018), and Therapy (2020).