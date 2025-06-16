OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder draws attention for ‘tone deaf’ take on Trump protests
Ryan Tedder insisted he hasn’t been a ‘card-carrying political member of either side for 20 years’
OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder has criticized the “No Kings” rallies that took place over the weekend, calling it a “super bummer” that people protested Donald Trump instead of celebrating the 250th anniversary of the military.
On Saturday, millions gathered in over 2,000 communities to march against what organizers described as the president’s authoritarian agenda, including recent immigration raids that have rattled communities across the country.
The demonstrations occurred the same day as a military parade in Washington, D.C., officially commemorating the Army’s 250th anniversary, but seen by many as a spectacle in service of Trump’s 79th birthday.
“I have around 20 family members & grandparents that all fought in wars from the Revolutionary War (actually) thru [sic] to WWII/ Korea.. all politics & parties and righteous indignation aside,” Tedder wrote on his Instagram Story, “it’s a super bummer that instead of celebrating the 250th anniversary of the US Army and all those who have fought and died on our behalf... We’re protesting.”
The 45-year-old singer-songwriter insisted: “I haven’t been a card-carrying political member of either side for 20 years & think at this point everything is absurd 99% of the time...
“But I’d like to say THANKYOU to all of the Army service members active and retired and those who have given their lives to protect our freedom...to protest.”
The “Counting Stars” singer added in a subsequent Instagram Story: “Obv we ain’t tryna have ‘Kings’.. But also — 250 years of an Army considering all the lives lost.. is major — they deserve to be celebrated. All I’m sayin. Maybe I’m nuts.”
Tedder’s remarks have drawn criticism online, with people accusing him of being a “closeted Republican.”
“Yeah, you could have just said ‘I’m team Trump’ bruh,” one X user wrote. “We didn’t need a novel.”
“He’s not on the right side of history when it comes to a lot of topics,” a second opined.
“Totally hear you, Ryan,” a third said. “It’s a tough balance to strike when big moments clash with big issues. Can’t we celebrate our history and still fight for a better future?”
“He’s acting like someone disrespected Veterans Day can he stfu,” another commented, with someone else adding: “Always liked Ryan and One Republic. This is tone deaf, and unfortunately, no longer will listen/support.”
The Independent has contacted Tedder’s representative for comment.
Several high-profile celebrities, including Mark Ruffalo, Susan Sarandon, The Gilded Age star Carrie Coon, Thor actor Tessa Thompson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri, took part in Saturday’s protests.
Many of the protests remained peaceful, though there were some violent outbursts, including in Salt Lake City, where a gunman opened fire and left one person in “life-threatening condition.” Authorities acted swiftly and apprehended the gunman, as well as two others they believe were involved in the shooting.
Protesters in San Francisco and Virginia were also struck by drivers, and a threat against lawmakers in Texas prompted the evacuation of the state capitol building.
A White House official later dismissed the nationwide “No Kings” protests as a “complete and utter failure with minuscule attendance.”
