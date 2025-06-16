OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder draws attention for ‘tone deaf’ take on Trump protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder has criticized the “No Kings” rallies that took place over the weekend, calling it a “super bummer” that people protested Donald Trump instead of celebrating the 250th anniversary of the military.

On Saturday, millions gathered in over 2,000 communities to march against what organizers described as the president’s authoritarian agenda, including recent immigration raids that have rattled communities across the country.

The demonstrations occurred the same day as a military parade in Washington, D.C., officially commemorating the Army’s 250th anniversary, but seen by many as a spectacle in service of Trump’s 79th birthday.

“I have around 20 family members & grandparents that all fought in wars from the Revolutionary War (actually) thru [sic] to WWII/ Korea.. all politics & parties and righteous indignation aside,” Tedder wrote on his Instagram Story, “it’s a super bummer that instead of celebrating the 250th anniversary of the US Army and all those who have fought and died on our behalf... We’re protesting.”

The 45-year-old singer-songwriter insisted: “I haven’t been a card-carrying political member of either side for 20 years & think at this point everything is absurd 99% of the time...

open image in gallery OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder says it's a 'bummer' people chose to protest Trump rather than celebrate the 250th anniversary of the military ( Getty )

“But I’d like to say THANKYOU to all of the Army service members active and retired and those who have given their lives to protect our freedom...to protest.”

The “Counting Stars” singer added in a subsequent Instagram Story: “Obv we ain’t tryna have ‘Kings’.. But also — 250 years of an Army considering all the lives lost.. is major — they deserve to be celebrated. All I’m sayin. Maybe I’m nuts.”

Tedder’s remarks have drawn criticism online, with people accusing him of being a “closeted Republican.”

“Yeah, you could have just said ‘I’m team Trump’ bruh,” one X user wrote. “We didn’t need a novel.”

“He’s not on the right side of history when it comes to a lot of topics,” a second opined.

“Totally hear you, Ryan,” a third said. “It’s a tough balance to strike when big moments clash with big issues. Can’t we celebrate our history and still fight for a better future?”

“He’s acting like someone disrespected Veterans Day can he stfu,” another commented, with someone else adding: “Always liked Ryan and One Republic. This is tone deaf, and unfortunately, no longer will listen/support.”

The Independent has contacted Tedder’s representative for comment.

open image in gallery Mark Ruffalo and Susan Sarandon were among several celebrities to join the nationwide 'No Kings' protests ( Getty Images )

Several high-profile celebrities, including Mark Ruffalo, Susan Sarandon, The Gilded Age star Carrie Coon, Thor actor Tessa Thompson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri, took part in Saturday’s protests.

Many of the protests remained peaceful, though there were some violent outbursts, including in Salt Lake City, where a gunman opened fire and left one person in “life-threatening condition.” Authorities acted swiftly and apprehended the gunman, as well as two others they believe were involved in the shooting.

Protesters in San Francisco and Virginia were also struck by drivers, and a threat against lawmakers in Texas prompted the evacuation of the state capitol building.

A White House official later dismissed the nationwide “No Kings” protests as a “complete and utter failure with minuscule attendance.”