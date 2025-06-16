Trump targets only Democrat-led cities and demands increased ICE raids to deport more migrants

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump directed federal immigration officials on Sunday to prioritize deporting migrants from Democratic-run cities following large-scale anti-ICE protests across Los Angeles and several other cities.

Trump took to Truth Social to order U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers “to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History.”

“In order to achieve this, we must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside.”

The president then accused Democrat-run cities of using “Illegal Aliens to expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State, robbing good paying Jobs and Benefits from Hardworking American Citizens.”

“These Radical Left Democrats are sick of mind, hate our Country, and actually want to destroy our Inner Cities — And they are doing a good job of it!” Trump ranted.

President Trump on Truth Social said he directed ICE to deport immigrants in the U.S. illegally, specifically targeting Democratic-run cities, including New York and Chicago. ( AP )

Trump’s decree comes amid weeks of increased enforcement, and as Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, said ICE would try to make at least 3,000 arrests a day.

His latest demand also seemingly contradicts orders he gave to ICE to pause arrests at farms, restaurants and hotels as they negatively impact those industries.

Protests over Trump’s immigration enforcement raids have popped up across the country following a string of ICE raids in Los Angeles that prompted the president to deploy thousands of National Guard troops and Marines to the Golden State.

Those opposing Trump’s immigration policies also took to the streets Saturday to participate in “No Kings” demonstrations — which coincided with a massive military parade Trump held in Washington for the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

Event organizers said at least five million demonstrators participated in over 2,000 protests across all 50 states this weekend.