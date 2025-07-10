How to get tickets as Paul McCartney, 83, announces North America tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British singing legend Paul McCartney is preparing to make his way back across the pond for an extension of his Got Back tour, which he originally launched in Spokane, Washington, in 2022.

This will mark the 83-year-old former Beatles frontman’s first complete tour of North America since 2022’s Got Back tour, which fulfilled his promise to “get back” following Covid. The tour saw him travel from North America to Latin America and Australia before wrapping in Europe in December 2024.

The new dates, announced Thursday, will see McCartney make his way across the continent, beginning in Palm Desert, California, on September 29. He will continue on to several major cities, including Denver, Colorado; New Orleans, Louisiana; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Montreal, Quebec, Canada, before concluding with two final shows in Chicago, Illinois, on November 24 and 25.

McCartney’s highly anticipated return to the States comes hot on the heels of three sold-out concerts at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom earlier this year.

The first of his shows was a surprise, intimate gig. “So here we are,” he told the 500-strong crowd with a grin. “Some little gig. New York. Why not?”

Paul McCartney is bringing his Got Back tour to North America ( Getty )

His 100-minute set opened on the famous guitar twang that precedes “A Hard Day’s Night,” with McCartney continuing to beam as he performed with youthful enthusiasm.

Got Back was the “Live And Let Die” singer-songwriter’s major comeback after the Covid pandemic canceled the final European leg of his Freshen Up tour in 2020. It featured first-time performances of songs off his 18th solo album, McCartney III, released during the pandemic in 2020.

Following 16 stops across North America, McCartney delivered a showstopping performance at the 2022 Glastonbury festival.

“It’s a historic privilege just to be alive at the same time as him,” The Independent’s Mark Beaumont wrote in his five-star review of McCartney’s festival gig.

When do tickets go on sale?

Presale tickets go on sale July 15 at 10 a.m. local time. To sign up for early access tickets, you’ll need to register on his website. You will be sent a presale code and link to buy tickets the morning of the presale.

General tickets go on sale July 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

Find the full list of North American dates below:

September 29: Palm Desert, California — Acrisure Arena

October 4: Las Vegas, Nevada — Allegiant Stadium

October 7: Albuquerque, New Mexico — Isleta Amphitheater

October 11: Denver, Colorado — Coors Field

October 14: Des Moines, Iowa — Casey’s Center

October 17: Minneapolis, Minnesota — U.S. Bank Stadium

October 22: Tulsa, Oklahoma — BOK Center

October 29: New Orleans, Louisiana — Smoothie King Center

November 2: Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena

November 3: Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena

November 6: Nashville, Tennessee — The Pinnacle

November 8: Columbus, Ohio — Nationwide Arena

November 11: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — PPG Paints Arena

November 14: Buffalo, New York — KeyBank Center

November 17: Montreal, Quebec, Canada — Bell Centre

November 18: Montreal, Quebec, Canada — Bell Centre

November 21: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada — TD Coliseum

November 24: Chicago, Illinois — United Center

November 25: Chicago, Illinois — United Center