Paul Simon’s daughter has torn into Richard Gere for selling her childhood home to a property developer who plans to demolish the 1930s mansion.

Lulu Simon, 30, the daughter of the Simon and Garfunkel musician and Edie Brickell, criticised the Pretty Woman star’s decision to sell her former family home in New Canaan, Connecticut, to property developers with plans to build nine houses in its place.

Simon wrote on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (8 July): “Hate! Him!” next to a picture of Gere and a screenshot of a news story about the six-bedroom historic home being torn down despite backlash from preservationists.

Simon claimed Gere, 75, promised her family that he would “take care of the land” when he purchased the home from Simon and Brickell for $10.8m (£7.9m) in 2022, which was built in 1938 on a 32-acre plot.

She claimed that looking after the land was a “condition of his purchase”, but did not go into further detail about the alleged agreement.

“Just in case anyone was wondering if I still hate Richard Gere – I do!” she said. “He bought my childhood home. Promised he would take care of the land as condition of his purchase. Proceeded to never actually move in & just sold it to a developer as nine separate plots :).”

The Independent has contacted Gere’s representatives for comment.

In a second slide, she continued: “I hope my dead pets buried in that backyard haunt you until you descend into a slow and unrelenting madness.”

open image in gallery Lulu Simon has criticised Richard Gere for selling her family’s former home ( Instagram/@lulusimon official/Getty )

The caption was written over an old photo of Gere, edited onto a collage of images depicting her late pets.

Gere sold the property in 2024 for $10.75m, two years after purchasing it.

In May, it was revealed that the home was scheduled for demolition. The news came after Gere and his wife Alejandra, 42, who is from Spain, had already moved to Madrid to be closer to her family.

open image in gallery Richard Gere with his wife Alejandra ( Getty )

The pair, who married in 2018, share sons Alexander, six, and James, five. Alejandra is also mother to son, Albert, 11, with ex-husband Govind Friedland, while Gere shares son Homer, 25, with his ex-wife, the James Bond: License to Kill actor Carey Lowell.

During an interview with Vanity Fair Spain in 2024, Gere said that their decision to move to Madrid after his wife spent six years living with him in the US.

“For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture,” he said. “She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in here.”