New Covid strain spreads across UK with unique symptom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new strain of Covid has spread across the UK with some experts warning it is resisting immunity.

Unlike other strains, the Stratus strain is known for its unique symptom of giving people a hoarse voice.

Stratus has two variants, XFG and XFG.3, with XFG.3 accounting for a larger proportion than any other individual variant, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The XFG and XFG.3 variants currently account for around 30 percent of Covid-19 cases in England, according to the UKHSA.

“It is normal for viruses to mutate and change over time,” Dr Alex Allen, Consultant Epidemiologist of UKHSA said, adding that it continues to monitor all strains of Covid in the UK.

While many experts warn of its highly infectious nature, Dr Allen noted: “Based on the available information so far, there is no evidence to suggest that the XFG and XFG.3 variants cause more severe disease than previous variants, or that the vaccines in current use will be less effective against them.”

It comes as new Covid variants continue to spread throughout the country, with Nimbus giving people razor-blade like sore throats last month.

The Nimbus variant, officially named NB.1.8.1, stemmed from the Omicron variant and was first detected in January this year.

It quickly spread across China and Hong Kong, and has now been recorded in several states across the United States and Australia.

However the true extent of the spread of variants can often be hard to measure due to a significant reduction in Covid-19 testing compared to the peak of the global pandemic five years ago.

The true extent of the spread of variants can often be hard to measure ( Alamy/PA )

“Given that immunity to Covid is waning in the population due to a decline in uptake of the spring booster jab and the reduction of Covid infections in recent months, more people will be susceptible to infection with XFG and XFG.3,” Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University, told MailOnline.

“This could lead to a new wave of infection but it’s difficult to predict the extent of this wave.”

Some experts have warned Stratus could also evade immunity from jabs.

“Unlike other variants, Stratus has certain mutations in the spike protein which could help it evade antibodies developed from prior infections or vaccinations,” Dr Kaywaan Khan, Harley Street GP and Founder of Hannah London Clinic told Cosmopolitan UK

“One of the most noticeable symptoms of the Stratus variant is hoarseness, which includes a scratchy or raspy voice,” Dr Khan said, adding that Stratus symptoms tend to be mild to moderate in general.

As of 22 June, Stratus accounted for 22.7 percent of global covid cases, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

WHO designated Stratus a “variant under monitoring” but noted that the available evidence currently suggests it has a low risk to global public health.