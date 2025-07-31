Man finds Purple Heart and other WW2 medals in safe bought at garage sale. Now, he’s asking for help finding its rightful owner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Michigan man who bought a vintage safe at a garage sale is now trying to return its historical contents, including World War II medals, to the families of two men who once owned them.

Ben Cameron of Royal Oak told Fox 2 Detroit that he bought an unopened safe at a garage sale in Madison Heights three years ago and finally had a locksmith open it. The man who owned the safe did not open it before selling it. Its unclear how he obtained possession of the safe.

Inside the safe, which had the name Carl G. Granacher printed on it, Cameron discovered prescription pads, letters, and military medals, including a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star, from World War II.

There was also a letter of commendation to Private First Class Milford Magnuson dated June 30, 1945.

"That Private First Class Milford Magnuson received the Bronze Star as well as the Purple Heart for meritorious service under fire in the Pacific theater of World War II,” Cameron read part of the letter for Fox 2 Detroit.

“Despite the intense enemy fire Private Magnusson with utter disregard for his own safety, move forward and administered first aid to every wounded man at in the platoon. Several of the wounded he carried back to a position of safety…in addition to caring for the men of the machine gun platoon, Private Magnuson cared for more than 20 riflemen during the day. When he ran out of medical supplies, he proceeded to the aid station for more supplies - even though he was under enemy mortar and artillery fire along the entire route,” the letter continued.

open image in gallery A Michigan man is looking to connect with the families of Carl G. Granacher and Milford Magnuson after finding their historical items in an unopened safe he bought at a garage sale ( Getty Images )

Cameron did some Googling and found that Granacher was a pharmacist around 100 years ago, which could explain the prescription pads. Still, he wonders why and how Granacher had Magnuson’s war medals.

"Being a veteran myself, I feel like this would be really important to the family,” Cameron told the outlet. “Gosh knows Milford is probably passed on by now, being a World War II vet from 1945."

Cameron is now on a quest to find both Granacher and Magnuson’s families to return the pieces of family and American history to their rightful owners.

Anyone with knowledge or information about these men is asked to email Fox 2 reporter Dave Kinchen at david.kinchen@fox.com.