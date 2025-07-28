I’m an American living in the Cotswolds — JD Vance will have a dream vacation here (despite the terrifying roads)

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“I couldn’t believe some of the narrow roads were two-way.”

American Audrey Ann Masur has lived in the Cotswolds, England, for almost five years and she’s still surprised at how cars manage the slender roads.

“I was terrified of driving at first,” she tells me.

So the motorcade drivers for JD Vance will have their work cut out in August during his summer family vacation to the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), which spans parts of six counties (Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Warwickshire, Wiltshire, Worcestershire and Somerset).

But Audrey has a message of reassurance for the Vice President: “It’s hard to go wrong with the Cotswolds.”

open image in gallery Audrey says: 'Doing everyday life in such a gorgeous setting lifts your spirits' ( Audrey Ann Masur )

In fact, the 37-year-old admits: “I still pinch myself some days.”

Audrey says it “now feels totally normal to drive along narrow roads and pull over for passing”, and has built a following of over 11,000 on Instagram with upbeat posts that lift the veil on what life is like in picture-postcard England for someone from a rural farm community in Indiana.

Audrey moved to the Cotswolds because her husband landed a job on one of the US bases in the area, though they live with their children in a Gloucestershire village off-base.

Aside from the driving, did any other surprises pop up?

Audrey says: “Some household differences would be having no screens on the windows and no [electricity] outlets in the bathrooms.

“A few cultural differences would be how much people chat about the weather, the fact that you need to offer your friend cake two or three times instead of believing their initial refusal and the way everyone ends texts with ‘xx’.”.

As for the Cotswolds itself, Audrey remarks that while it’s an expensive life, “the quality of living is very good”.

She continues: “I knew it would be lovely, but it has exceeded my expectations. Doing everyday life in such a gorgeous setting lifts your spirits. I’m an old soul, so I really enjoy the local village traditions and events, particularly in the summer and at Christmas.”

Audrey also loves to explore — and Mr Vance might like to make a note of some of her favorite sights and villages.

The digital creator reveals: “Stow-on-the-Wold is one of my favourite places to shop or get a coffee. And there you can also visit the ‘Tolkien Door’ at St Edward’s Church [so named because it looks like it’s been warped in from the author’s Middle-earth]. I love the public footpaths around Winchcombe, and Sudeley Castle is a special place.

“Also, an afternoon at Chastleton House never disappoints and I love a little mooch — a new word in my American vocabulary — around Daylesford Farm and Eleven Bibury [an upscale destination in the village of Bibury comprising a café, shop and tearoom].”

Audrey is also a fan of TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm, just outside the village of Chadlington.

The farm featured on an Amazon Prime Video series and is now open to the public.

Audrey comments: “I’m from an agricultural community and have farmers in my family, so I think Clarkson’s farm has done a great job raising awareness and conversation about what farmers are facing right now.

open image in gallery One of Audrey's favorite Cotswolds spots is the 'Tolkien door' at St Edward’s Church in Stow-on-the-Wold ( Getty Images )

“We all love a bit of entertainment, and even better when it can do some good. Of course, it’s not the most aesthetic place to visit in the Cotswolds, but clearly people love the show and I think that’s a positive thing.”

Mr Vance is, of course, already sold on the idea of a Cotswolds vacation, but Audrey believes more Americans should follow in his, and her, footsteps.

She says: “Often called a storybook or fairytale setting, the Cotswolds’ natural beauty truly is outstanding, and the honey-colored buildings are well-maintained. The views — stunning! It’s a place that encourages people to slow down, to literally stop and smell the roses.

“Rolling hills — a patchwork of green, yellow, and even purple — surround us everywhere we go.”

open image in gallery Audrey describes Sudeley Castle, which has a hstory filled with royalty and romance as a ‘special place’ ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

But tread carefully, warns Audrey.

She cautions: “It is important for tourists to remember that these villages are not theme parks.

“Real people live here and need to carry out their everyday lives. On my Instagram page, I often encourage tourists to be respectful, particularly with parking, rubbish, and interactions. It’s an amazing place to vacation when you keep those things in mind.”

Audrey and her family will have to say goodbye to the area within the next few years, and it’ll be a sad moment.

She tells us that she and her family have made friends “through church, work, and school” and “even have some surrogate grandparent figures for the children”.

She adds: “I love the Cotswolds not only for the beauty, but because it’s home now and I’m a part of the community. It’s where my children are growing up and it will always remain very dear to my heart.”

audreyannmasur.com

