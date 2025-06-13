Teacher accused of lying about her Purple Heart, military service and college degrees to land a job

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A teacher in Massachusetts has been arrested after she allegedly lied about her entire life story — including her teaching credentials and military accolades.

Lissa Lagasse, 57, of Lowell, was arrested on June 6 on 21 indictments relating to her alleged lies about her credentials and military history.

According to the district attorney's office in Essex County, the charges stem from allegations that Lagasse lied about having an undergraduate and an advanced college degree, and that she falsely claimed to be a retired military combat veteran as well as a Purple Heart recipient.

To receive the Purple Heart, a member of the military must have been wounded in combat.

According to NewsCenter 5 in Boston, Lagasse claimed to be a former U.S. Marine who was wounded in combat and who required a "service dog," though her animal reportedly had no training or certification to fulfill such a role.

The investigation into her background kicked off after her dog allegedly bit a student.

She claimed that she received the dog from the Wounded Warrior Project, which helps military veterans who were wounded in their civilian lives. However, the organization told NewsCenter 5 that it had never heard of Lagasse.

The investigation ultimately found no evidence that she ever served in any branch of the Armed Services.

The district attorney is also accusing the teacher of faking her teaching credentials, including her masters and doctorate.

Prosecutors claim that Lagasse told these alleged lies to gain employment and payment from Massachusetts school districts in Lowell, Worcester, and Haverhill.

open image in gallery Lagasse was arrested on 21 indictments relating to her alleged lies about her credentials and military history. She has pleaded not guilty ( WCVB )

Haverhill Superintendent Margaret Marotta told Boston 25 that Lagasse had been hired in September as a science teacher at Haverhill High School and insisted that the school had followed its vetting policy in hiring her.

“At the time of hire, Ms. Lagasse held a valid teaching license, and standard reference checks were completed with her previous school districts, with no concerns reported,” Marotta told the broadcaster. “As soon as red flags surfaced, the district acted swiftly and responsibly, prioritizing the safety and trust of our students, families, and staff.”

The DA is bringing three counts of pretending to hold degrees, identity fraud, reckless endangerment of a child, three counts of procurement fraud, two counts of stolen valor (pretending to be a member of the military), six counts of uttering at common law (knowingly passing a forged or counterfeit document), intimidation of a witness, three counts of larceny in excess of $1,200, and being a common and notorious thief of violation of Massachusetts law.

Lagasse pleaded not guilty to the charges during her June 6 appearance in the state's Superior Court.

Her bail was set at $25,000. If she is released, she'll have to wear a GPS monitor at be confined to her home.