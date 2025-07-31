Flight Attendant on plane that flipped over during landing blames ‘inexperienced pilot’ for crash as she sues the airline

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An off-duty flight attendant recognized for her bravery during a Delta plane crash in Toronto earlier this year is now suing the airline, alleging it compromised safety and knowingly endangered passengers.

The suit accuses Delta and its regional carrier, Endeavor Air, of negligence for assigning an "inexperienced" pilot and failing to adequately train the flight crew.

CBC News reported that a 15-page lawsuit filed this week in a federal court in Michigan by Vanessa Miles claims she suffered serious injuries in the crash and is seeking at least $75 million in damages.

“Delta declines to comment on pending litigation and continues to fully support the Transportation Safety Board of Canada’s ongoing investigation,” a Delta spokesperson told The Independent on Thursday.

On February 17, Flight 4819, a Bombardier CRJ-900 operated by Endeavor, flipped upside down and skidded down the runway in a fiery landing at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, resulting in at least 21 people being hospitalized. The flight had departed from Minneapolis with 80 passengers and crew on board. Video and photos of the plane upside down on the snowy runway quickly made headlines.

open image in gallery An off-duty flight attendant is suing Delta and its regional carrier, Endeavor Air, for $75 million in damages over a February flight that landed upside down. ( Getty Images )

According to the lawsuit, the 67-year-old was employed as a flight attendant with Endeavor at the time of the crash but was not on duty that day. Instead, she was traveling as a passenger, a common industry practice known as "deadheading," to position herself for her next assignment.

Michael Morse, the owner of the law firm representing Miles, said she remains an Endeavor employee but has been unable to return to work due to her injuries.

"Something went wrong here," Morse told CBC News. "Incidents like this don’t occur without someone’s negligence."

In the lawsuit, Miles describes losing consciousness while hanging upside down in her seatbelt after the aircraft came to rest on its roof. When she came to, she was "soaked in jet fuel and surrounded by smoke.”

A Detroit resident, Miles was hospitalized in Toronto and sustained multiple injuries, including trauma to her knees and back, a fractured left shoulder and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the filing.

"Defendants knowingly, willfully, and repeatedly place profits over safety, resulting in this catastrophic incident and Plaintiff's severe injuries," the complaint reportedly reads.

open image in gallery At least 19 other lawsuits have been filed against the airlines over the upside-down landing in Toronto ( AFP via Getty Images )

Miles isn’t the only person suing the airlines over this incident. At least 19 lawsuits have been filed by both Canadian and American passengers against Delta and Endeavor Air, CBC News reports.

In its preliminary report released in March, the Canadian Transportation Safety Board said that the aircraft experienced a rapid descent and an abnormal nose pitch in the final moments before landing. However, the agency stated it was still too early to determine the exact cause of the crash.

The TSB’s full investigation report is expected to be published by fall 2026.