Multiple injured when Delta Air Lines plane overturns in crash-landing at Toronto airport
‘All passengers and crew are accounted for,’ Toronto Pearson Airport says
A Delta Air Lines plane overturned during a crash-landing at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday.
Delta Air Lines Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, was arriving from Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport when it “crashed while landing” at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada around 2:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. All 80 people on board were evacuated.
Peel Regional paramedics told CBC that eight passengers were injured in the crash, the cause of which was not immediately clear.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates, the federal agency said.
“Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis,” the airport wrote on X on Monday. “Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for.”
Social media users captured harrowing images and videos of the crash, showing the plane upside-down on snow-covered ground. Videos also captured people evacuating from the overturned aircraft.
Earlier in the day, Toronto Pearson Airport said it was expecting a “busy day” as airlines were trying to catch up after a snowstorm pummeled the airport with more than 8 inches of snow.
The Independent has reached out to Delta for more information.
Airport staff told CTV News they have shut down all arrivals and departures.
The incident comes weeks after two deadly crashes on U.S. soil. An American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk military helicopter collided on January 29 near Reagan National Airport, killing all 67 people on board.
Days later, a medical jet carrying six crashed in northeast Pennsylvania, claiming all lives on board.
