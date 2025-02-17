Delta plane from Minneapolis crash-lands at Toronto Pearson Airport: Latest updates
The airport has said all passengers and crew are accounted for
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A Delta Air Lines plane appears to have crash-landed at Toronto Pearson Airport.
Eighty passengers were on board the plane traveling from Minneapolis to Toronto and no casualties have been reported so far, according to Meidas Touch.
“Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis,” the airport wrote on X on Monday. “Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for.”
Peel Regional paramedics told CBC that eight passengers were injured.
The cause of the crash is not immediately clear.
This is a developing story...
Delta Air Lines flight appears to suffer crash landing at Toronto airport
A Delta Air Lines plane appears to have crash landed at Toronto Pearson Airport.
Eighty passengers were on board the plane traveling from Minneapolis to Toronto and no casualties have been reported so far, according to the airport.
“Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis,” the airport wrote on X on Monday. “Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for.”
The Independent has reached out to Delta and the FAA for more information.
Read more from Kelly Rissman:
Delta Air Lines flight appears to suffer crash landing at Toronto airport
‘All passengers and crew are accounted for,’ Toronto Pearson Airport says
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments