Mel B marries Rory McPhee again at second wedding in Morocco

Mel B, also known as Scary Spice from the Spice Girls, and Rory McPhee announced a surprise second marriage.

The singer, 50, and hairstylist, 37, shared a joint Instagram post Sunday to reveal they had a second wedding celebration, only a month after their initial nuptials in London. This time, they tied the knot at a luxury hotel in Morocco.

“We got married!!! Again! A wedding so good we keep the celebration going with our closest and dearest in our fav place at @selmanmarrakech,” the former Spice Girls member wrote in the caption, tagging the five-star hotel, Selman Marrakech. “We had the time of our lives!!”

For the ceremony, the singer wore a red sequin, strapless dress by Justin Alexander, while her husband wore a classic white tuxedo with black pants. In the photo on the couple’s Instagram, they were smiling and dancing down the aisle.

While the guest list hasn’t been shared, Mel C, who was also in the Spice Girls, confrimed her attendance in an Instagram comment.

open image in gallery Mel B first got married in July at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London ( PA Wire )

“What a weekend! So happy we got to share it with you,” she wrote.

Mel B, whose real name is Melanie Brown, and McPhee got married at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on July 5. For that event, Mel B wore a dramatic white gown with pearl detailing around the neckline and the sheer sleeves, with a long veil covering her hair, which had been swept into an up do.

The dress is a bespoke design by British designer Josephine Scott, via bridal boutique Evelie Bridal. Mel B wanted to evoke a sense of “strength, sensuality, and timeless glamour,” the designer said.

The groom, meanwhile, wore a black tuxedo and red tartan kilt.

Another one of Mel B’s former bandmates, Emma Bunton, was among the first stars pictured arriving at the iconic cathedral, attending the nuptials with her husband Jade Jones and their 17-year-old son Beau.

Other celebrities at the London ceremony included comedian Katherine Ryan, broadcaster Gaby Roslin, model Daisy Lowe, and TV presenter Angellica Bell.

It’s thought that Victoria Beckham was unable to attend the July event, but the former Spice Girl took the time to share a congratulatory message on social media ahead of the ceremony.

“Sending love to you @officialmelb!” she wrote in a post shared on Instagram Stories, alongside a recent photo of her and Brown. “@rorymcphee is a very lucky man!”

Mel B and McPhee were long-time friends before starting a relationship in 2018. The pair got engaged in 2022, despite the musician having previously sworn off marriage for good.

Mel B previously confessed that when she started dating McPhee, her perspective on marriage changed entirely.

“I was like, ‘I'm never going to get married again. Never, never, never. I'm never having a relationship. I'm fine by myself. I want to raise my kids, put my head down and work, and that's it,” she told People in 2024. “And then… never can say never, can you?”