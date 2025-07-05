Mel B wedding: Spice Girls star arrives at St Paul’s Cathedral in dramatic white dress
The likes of Emma Bunton and Daisy Lowe attended the star-studded event
Celebrities flocked to St Paul’s Cathedral in London for the wedding of Spice Girls star Mel B and her partner Rory McPhee.
The 50-year-old singer, nicknamed Scary Spice, and hairdresser McPhee, 37, were long-time friends before starting a relationship in 2018 and getting engaged in 2022, despite the musician having previously sworn off marriage for good.
The star, whose real name is Melanie Brown, wore a dramatic white gown with beaded detailing around the neckline and at the sleeves, with a long veil covering her hair, which had been swept into an up do.
The dress is a bespoke design by Evelie Bridal Boutiques, with the brand’s owner Caroline Black telling MailOnline that Brown wanted to evoke a sense of “strength, sensuality, and timeless glamour”.
The groom was photographed climbing the steps to the cathedral, wearing a kilt in red tartan.
Her Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton was among the first stars pictured arriving at the iconic cathedral, attending the nuptials with her husband Jade Jones and their 17-year-old son Beau.
Bunton, 49, stayed true to her Baby Spice roots in a pale pink shift dress and matching hat with lace detailing.
Model Daisy Lowe, who recently married partner Jordan Saul in a Somerset ceremony, wore a floor length black lace dress, while TV presenter Angellica Bell also opted for a baby pink gown with draped sleeves and an eye-catching headband.
Comedian Katherine Ryan, who attended with her husband Bobby Kootstra, wore a tiered gown in pale blue, completing the look with a matching fascinator and a fluffy bag.
Broadcaster Gaby Roslin looked chic in a light pink coat and embellished dress, paired with a broad-brimmed straw hat.
Photos captured ahead of the ceremony showed preparations for the event, with staff decking out the front of the London landmark with white and yellow flowers.
A bagpiper was on hand outside the venue to soundtrack the guests’ arrivals.
It’s thought that Brown’s bandmate Victoria Beckham was unable to attend the event, but the designer took the time to share a congratulatory message on social media ahead of the ceremony.
“Sending love to you @officialmelb!” she wrote in a post shared on Instagram Stories, alongside a recent photo of her and Brown. “@rorymcphee is a very lucky man!”
“Victoria has long standing plans out of the country and she simply can't be there,” a source told MailOnline.
“She adores Mel, they get on really well despite their paths going in opposite directions. It's a real shame. There is no issue between them, they haven't fallen out. It's just one of those things.”
