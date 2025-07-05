Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrities flocked to St Paul’s Cathedral in London for the wedding of Spice Girls star Mel B and her partner Rory McPhee.

The 50-year-old singer, nicknamed Scary Spice, and hairdresser McPhee, 37, were long-time friends before starting a relationship in 2018 and getting engaged in 2022, despite the musician having previously sworn off marriage for good.

The star, whose real name is Melanie Brown, wore a dramatic white gown with beaded detailing around the neckline and at the sleeves, with a long veil covering her hair, which had been swept into an up do.

The dress is a bespoke design by Evelie Bridal Boutiques, with the brand’s owner Caroline Black telling MailOnline that Brown wanted to evoke a sense of “strength, sensuality, and timeless glamour”.

The groom was photographed climbing the steps to the cathedral, wearing a kilt in red tartan.

Her Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton was among the first stars pictured arriving at the iconic cathedral, attending the nuptials with her husband Jade Jones and their 17-year-old son Beau.

open image in gallery Brown looked stunning in a classic bridal gown ( PA )

Bunton, 49, stayed true to her Baby Spice roots in a pale pink shift dress and matching hat with lace detailing.

open image in gallery Mel B’s bandmate Emma Bunton attended with her son and husband ( PA )

Model Daisy Lowe, who recently married partner Jordan Saul in a Somerset ceremony, wore a floor length black lace dress, while TV presenter Angellica Bell also opted for a baby pink gown with draped sleeves and an eye-catching headband.

open image in gallery Model Daisy Lowe was among the celebrity attendees ( PA )

Comedian Katherine Ryan, who attended with her husband Bobby Kootstra, wore a tiered gown in pale blue, completing the look with a matching fascinator and a fluffy bag.

open image in gallery Katherine Ryan opted for ice blue ( PA )

Broadcaster Gaby Roslin looked chic in a light pink coat and embellished dress, paired with a broad-brimmed straw hat.

open image in gallery Radio presenter Gaby Roslin was another famous guest ( PA )

Photos captured ahead of the ceremony showed preparations for the event, with staff decking out the front of the London landmark with white and yellow flowers.

open image in gallery TV star Angellica Bell wore a light pink gown and matching headpiece ( PA )

A bagpiper was on hand outside the venue to soundtrack the guests’ arrivals.

open image in gallery The groom wore a kilt for his big day ( PA )

It’s thought that Brown’s bandmate Victoria Beckham was unable to attend the event, but the designer took the time to share a congratulatory message on social media ahead of the ceremony.

“Sending love to you @officialmelb!” she wrote in a post shared on Instagram Stories, alongside a recent photo of her and Brown. “@rorymcphee is a very lucky man!”

“Victoria has long standing plans out of the country and she simply can't be there,” a source told MailOnline.

“She adores Mel, they get on really well despite their paths going in opposite directions. It's a real shame. There is no issue between them, they haven't fallen out. It's just one of those things.”