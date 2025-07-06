Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mel C has admitted that she was “beyond gutted” to have to miss her fellow Spice Girl Mel B’s wedding to Rory McPhee.

The Scary Spice star, real name Melanie Brown, tied the knot with her longtime partner McPhee, a hairdresser, at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Saturday (6 July).

The ceremony was attended by her Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, however the remaining three members, Mel C, real name Melanie Chisholm, Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell were not among the celebrity guests.

Chisholm, 51, took the time to mark the occasion with a special tribute posted on her Instagram account.

The singer, also known as Sporty Spice, shared a photo of Brown and McPhee standing outside the iconic London building after the ceremony.

“So so happy for you both and beyond gutted I couldn't be there,” she wrote alongside the picture. “Excited to celebrate with you really soon! Yippee!”

open image in gallery Brown tied the knot with McPhee on Saturday ( PA )

Chisholm couldn’t attend the celebrations as she was performing at a music festival in Stockholm, Sweden.

Beckham also shared a sweet message to Brown on social media, posting a black and white video of their band reuniting on her Instagram Story, along with the caption: “Congratulations @officalmelb @rorymcphee on your special day! I couldn't be more excited for you both and wish you a lifetime of happiness!”

“We hope you had the most amazing day,” she added in a later post.

A source previously told MailOnline that Beckham had “long standing plans outside of the country” and was therefore unable to be present for the nuptials. “There is no issue between them, they haven’t fallen out,” the source added. “It’s just one of those things.”

open image in gallery Emma Bunton attended the wedding with her son Beau and husband Jade Jones ( PA )

Stars including model Cara Delevingne, comedian Katherine Ryan, TV presenter Angellica Bell and music mogul Simon Fuller were pictured attending the event.

The bride wore a striking gown with pearl embellishments from designer Josephine Scott, while the groom wore a kilt for the occasion.

Brown was joined by her children and her sister Danielle, and walked down the aisle with her friend James Steen, in place of her late father Martin, who died in 2017.