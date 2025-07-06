Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mel C ‘gutted’ to miss Mel B’s wedding as she shares sweet tribute to Spice Girls bandmate

Emma Bunton was the only Spice Girl to attend the celebrations

Katie Rosseinsky
Sunday 06 July 2025 04:11 EDT
Comments
Mel B reunites with Spice Girls at leopard print themed 50th birthday party

Mel C has admitted that she was “beyond gutted” to have to miss her fellow Spice Girl Mel B’s wedding to Rory McPhee.

The Scary Spice star, real name Melanie Brown, tied the knot with her longtime partner McPhee, a hairdresser, at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Saturday (6 July).

The ceremony was attended by her Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, however the remaining three members, Mel C, real name Melanie Chisholm, Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell were not among the celebrity guests.

Chisholm, 51, took the time to mark the occasion with a special tribute posted on her Instagram account.

The singer, also known as Sporty Spice, shared a photo of Brown and McPhee standing outside the iconic London building after the ceremony.

“So so happy for you both and beyond gutted I couldn't be there,” she wrote alongside the picture. “Excited to celebrate with you really soon! Yippee!”

Brown tied the knot with McPhee on Saturday
Brown tied the knot with McPhee on Saturday (PA)

Chisholm couldn’t attend the celebrations as she was performing at a music festival in Stockholm, Sweden.

Beckham also shared a sweet message to Brown on social media, posting a black and white video of their band reuniting on her Instagram Story, along with the caption: “Congratulations @officalmelb @rorymcphee on your special day! I couldn't be more excited for you both and wish you a lifetime of happiness!”

“We hope you had the most amazing day,” she added in a later post.

A source previously told MailOnline that Beckham had “long standing plans outside of the country” and was therefore unable to be present for the nuptials. “There is no issue between them, they haven’t fallen out,” the source added. “It’s just one of those things.”

Emma Bunton attended the wedding with her son Beau and husband Jade Jones
Emma Bunton attended the wedding with her son Beau and husband Jade Jones (PA)

Stars including model Cara Delevingne, comedian Katherine Ryan, TV presenter Angellica Bell and music mogul Simon Fuller were pictured attending the event.

The bride wore a striking gown with pearl embellishments from designer Josephine Scott, while the groom wore a kilt for the occasion.

Brown was joined by her children and her sister Danielle, and walked down the aisle with her friend James Steen, in place of her late father Martin, who died in 2017.

