Meghan Trainor reveals why her third child was born via surrogate

Meghan Trainor has opened up about her decision to use a surrogate after announcing the birth of her third child.

The “All About That Bass” singer revealed the birth of her and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara’s, daughter, Mikey Moon, in an Instagram post Tuesday. In the post, Trainor wrote that she was born via surrogate.

In an interview with People, published Wednesday, the singer explained why she and Sabara opted to use a surrogate after Trainor carried their previous two children, sons Riley, four, and Barry, two.

“It wasn’t our first choice, but we had endless conversations with our doctors on this journey, and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family,” she told the publication. “We are forever grateful for that option.”

The “Made You Look” singer went on to say that surrogacy can still carry a negative stigma, but deserves the same respect afforded to all parents.

Meghan Trainor explained in an interview with ‘People’ that surrogacy was not her first choice, but doctors concluded it would be the safest option ( AFP/Getty )

“I want people to know that surrogacy is just another beautiful way to build a family. It’s not something to whisper about or judge. It’s rooted in trust, science, love, and teamwork,” Trainor said. “Every family’s journey looks different, and all of them are extremely valid.”

“Our surrogate is one of the most selfless, strong and loving people I’ve ever met. We felt so connected throughout the entire journey, and I’ll always be grateful for the care and love she showed our daughter,” she added. “She gave us the greatest gift of our lives. She graciously answered our many check-in texts to make sure she was doing okay.”

In her birth announcement on social media, Trainor shared photos of her newborn daughter alongside images of her newly expanded family of five.

“Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate. We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible,” the post was captioned. “We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family.”

She continued: “We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all.”

Trainor and Sabara — an actor most known for his role in the Spy Kids franchise — first met at a house party in 2014 and didn’t begin to date until years later when they were set up by Chloë Grace Moretz. Sabara proposed to her the day before the Grammy winner’s 24th birthday in December 2017.. The couple then got married around one year later, on December 22, 2018, which also marked the singer’s 25th birthday.