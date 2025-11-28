Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Meghan Trainor hits out at trolls over weight loss criticism

Meghan Trainor addresses backlash to weight loss: 'It broke my heart'
  • Meghan Trainor has spoken out about the impact of online trolls' comments regarding her weight.
  • The 31-year-old singer, known for “All About That Bass,” discussed the issue on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
  • Trainor has been open about her weight loss journey, which involved dietary changes, exercise, and Mounjaro, following her second pregnancy.
  • She revealed that she has been deeply affected by 'so many mean comments' about her body.
  • Trainor clarified that her motivation for losing weight is to 'take care of myself and try to live forever' for her two young children.
