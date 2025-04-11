Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Trainor has revealed that she has a partner in her weight loss journey.

On Wednesday the “All About That Bass” singer revealed on her Workin’ On It podcast alongside her brother Ryan Trainor, that she and her husband Daryl Sabara are both taking Mounjaro, a drug used to treat Type 2 diabetes.

“We did 75 Hard after Riley was born and, man, did we crush,” she said, referencing the viral lifestyle challenge. “Then, we heard more and more of our friends—and even our doctors — were on Mounjaro and Ozempic.”

She landed on Mounjaro, the brand name for Tirzepatide, after doing her own research and discovering it “had less side effects” than other medications.

The “Made You Look” singer said that despite knowing how to lose weight without the aid of medication, she decided to ask her doctor about it. “I could do that, but when I asked my doctor, I was like, ‘Tell me everything.’ I did the research, and I felt safe,” she said.

Sabara then chimed in to say that this led to him using the medication, too. “Daryl and I both do everything together. And we started that journey,” Trainor said.

‘Daryl and I both do everything together,’ Trainor said ( Getty Images )

“I also gained some [sympathy] pregnancy weight,” Sabara said about the couple’s two sons Riley and Barry. “We’ve been on this journey for a while and we learned how there are right ways to do it.”

The two continued, saying they were on the “lowest dose” of Mounjaro and were making sure to still frequently work out and eat healthy meals.

“We were like, ‘We have to make sure we don't lose muscle, that we worked so hard gaining all those years,’” Trainor said. “And we stay in the gym, we work out, we eat right. And we just noticed that we were less hungry.”

This isn’t the first time Trainor has spoken out about being on a weight loss drug. Just last week, she turned to Instagram to share various photos of herself at Billboard’s 2025 Women in Music Awards, where she accepted the Hitmaker Award. In the post’s caption, she touched on the criticism she received regarding the way her body looked.

“It’s a little disheartening that so many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here,” she wrote in post. “This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry.”

“No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago. I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me,” she continued. “I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy.”