Meghan Trainor speaks out on ‘toxic mom group’ drama following Ashley Tisdale’s viral post
- Meghan Trainor has reacted to Ashley Tisdale's allegations about a 'toxic mom group' after Tisdale publicly announced she was cutting ties with former friends.
- Ashley Tisdale, a former Disney star, penned an essay on New Year's Day stating she was leaving a group of mothers because they were 'too high school'.
- While Tisdale did not name the individuals, she was previously part of a high-profile Los Angeles-based mothers' circle that included Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor.
- Trainor posted a TikTok video showing herself typing inquisitively, captioned: 'Me finding out about the apparent mom group drama'.
- A representative for Ashley Tisdale later clarified to TMZ that her essay was not directed at Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, or Meghan Trainor.