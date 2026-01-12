Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Meghan Trainor speaks out on ‘toxic mom group’ drama following Ashley Tisdale’s viral post

Meghan Trainor weighs in on Ashley Tisdale mom group 'drama'
  • Meghan Trainor has reacted to Ashley Tisdale's allegations about a 'toxic mom group' after Tisdale publicly announced she was cutting ties with former friends.
  • Ashley Tisdale, a former Disney star, penned an essay on New Year's Day stating she was leaving a group of mothers because they were 'too high school'.
  • While Tisdale did not name the individuals, she was previously part of a high-profile Los Angeles-based mothers' circle that included Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor.
  • Trainor posted a TikTok video showing herself typing inquisitively, captioned: 'Me finding out about the apparent mom group drama'.
  • A representative for Ashley Tisdale later clarified to TMZ that her essay was not directed at Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, or Meghan Trainor.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in