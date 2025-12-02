McDonald’s Grinch Meal unveiled in the US along with flavorful fan-favorite side

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald’s is kicking off the holiday season with a new limited-edition meal — complete with a menu item previously not available in the United States.

The fast food chain is launching its Grinch Meal beginning December 2, which will include the new Dill Pickle “Grinch Salt” McShaker Fries. The fries come in a bag with a side of dill pickle seasoning, allowing the customer to decide how sour they want the dish to be.

Each meal will come with either a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken nuggets in addition to the special fries, a medium-sized drink and one pair of Grinch and McDonald’s themed socks, which will be available in either red, green, blue or yellow.

Prices vary based on the McDonald’s location.

The Grinch Meal was offered in both Canada and Australia last year, likely prompting the move to U.S. menus this year.

open image in gallery The new Grinch Meal includes fries with a packet of dill pickle seasoning ( McDonald's )

open image in gallery The Grinch Meal will come with themed socks in one of four colors ( McDonald's )

“The Grinch gets it–the holidays are chaotic, and he’s thrilled to give our fandom permission to embrace their inner Grinch with his festive mischievous meal and spirited socks,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, chief marketing and customer experience officer of McDonald's USA.

Fans were especially excited to hear of the Grinch Meal’s launch with the addition of McShaker Fries.

“Wait… you are actually bringing Shaker fries to the states?!!!!” one excited fan wrote on X while another celebrated, “I’ve been asking for McShaker Fries for over a decade.”

“OMG I am definitely getting this Grinch Meal!! Super siiiick! Does them green Grinch socks come with it?? Please say yes!” another fan wrote to McDonald’s on X. The brand responded: “yessss! one selected pair per meal.”

“The Grinch Meal sounds like it’s gone be DELICIOUS,” someone else said while another agreed, “This is hella sick! I'll get some for sure!!”

open image in gallery The new fries are part of the chain’s Grinch Meal, available for a limited time ( Getty Images )

The announcement of the new menu item comes after McDonald’s brought back its annual Holiday Pie.

First added to menus in 1999, Holiday Pie uses the same crust as the apple pie that is available year-round, but has a custard filling, topped with a sugar glaze and mini rainbow sprinkles.

The holiday menu items were added to the menus after it was revealed in November that the fast food chain saw a boost in sales after the re-release of the McDonald’s Snack Wrap.

McDonald’s has also taken advantage of various promotions to draw in customers. The new Extra Value Menu boasted an $8 Big Mac meal or a $5 Sausage McMuffin meal for a limited time.

The company also brought back its popular Monopoly game on October 6, allowing players to use the chain’s app and opt in to its rewards program to potentially earn prizes. Fans were able to play after ordering qualifying menu items through the start of November.