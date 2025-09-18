Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fast food restaurants have begun gearing up for National Cheeseburger Day.

Every year on September 18, one of America’s favorite dishes is celebrated. Although the exact origins of the cheeseburger are unknown, there are many theories.

Some people claim that Lionel Sternberger invented the cheeseburger in 1926 while working in his father’s sandwich shop and decided to experiment by dropping a slice of American cheese on a hamburger. While Kaelin's Restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, alleges that they invented the cheeseburger in 1934.

Regardless of who invented the sandwich, National Cheeseburger Day is filled with deals across the U.S. Here, we round up some of the best freebies and deals on offer.

McDonald’s

open image in gallery McDonald’s is among the chains offering specials for National Cheeseburger Day ( PA Wire )

In honor of the holiday, the fast food chain will be offering $0.50 Double Cheeseburgers for anyone who orders through the app. Only one burger is allowed per person.

Burger King

Customers who are part of the Royal Perks free loyalty program can receive a free Bacon Cheeseburger on September 18 with any $1 purchase.

Dairy Queen

open image in gallery It is still widely debated where the cheeseburger originated ( PA Wire )

The restaurant chain with the signature Blizzard is also participating in National Cheeseburger Day, offering a free Double Original Cheeseburger Stackburger with a purchase of $1 or more through Friday.

Applebee’s

The fast casual restaurant is offering a Classic Cheeseburger, Classic Burger, or Classic Bacon Cheeseburger with fries for $8.99 when dining in or ordering through the Applebee’s app.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Although the chain may be known for its chicken wings, they are offering a buy-one-get-one-free burger deal on Thursday for members of Buffalo Wild Wings' Blazin' Rewards loyalty program.

Jack in the Box

open image in gallery While some restaurants are offering discounted cheeseburgers, others are offering free burgers with a minimum purchase ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Burger enthusiasts can celebrate Thursday’s holiday with a free Jr. Cheeseburger with any $1 purchase.

Wendy’s

The fast food restaurant chain is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day by offering $0.01 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers with any purchase from Thursday through Monday.

Sonic

In addition to the Jr. Deluxe Cheeseburger being one of several items available on the $1.99 menu, anyone who uses the Sonic app can also take advantage of a buy-one Double Sonic Smasher, get one free offer on Thursday.

White Castle

From Thursday through Sunday, White Castle is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on its Cheese Sliders for customers who use the promotional code SAYCHEESE. Similar to McDonald’s, the offer is limited to one per person.