Independent
Trump latest
McDonald’s leads National Cheeseburger Day celebrations with 50 cent deal — full roundup

National Cheeseburger Day is September 18

Brittany Miller
Thursday 18 September 2025 02:47 EDT
Video Player Placeholder
Fast food restaurants have begun gearing up for National Cheeseburger Day.

Every year on September 18, one of America’s favorite dishes is celebrated. Although the exact origins of the cheeseburger are unknown, there are many theories.

Some people claim that Lionel Sternberger invented the cheeseburger in 1926 while working in his father’s sandwich shop and decided to experiment by dropping a slice of American cheese on a hamburger. While Kaelin's Restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, alleges that they invented the cheeseburger in 1934.

Regardless of who invented the sandwich, National Cheeseburger Day is filled with deals across the U.S. Here, we round up some of the best freebies and deals on offer.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is among the chains offering specials for National Cheeseburger Day
McDonald’s is among the chains offering specials for National Cheeseburger Day (PA Wire)

In honor of the holiday, the fast food chain will be offering $0.50 Double Cheeseburgers for anyone who orders through the app. Only one burger is allowed per person.

Burger King

Customers who are part of the Royal Perks free loyalty program can receive a free Bacon Cheeseburger on September 18 with any $1 purchase.

Dairy Queen

It is still widely debated where the cheeseburger originated
It is still widely debated where the cheeseburger originated (PA Wire)

The restaurant chain with the signature Blizzard is also participating in National Cheeseburger Day, offering a free Double Original Cheeseburger Stackburger with a purchase of $1 or more through Friday.

Applebee’s

The fast casual restaurant is offering a Classic Cheeseburger, Classic Burger, or Classic Bacon Cheeseburger with fries for $8.99 when dining in or ordering through the Applebee’s app.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Although the chain may be known for its chicken wings, they are offering a buy-one-get-one-free burger deal on Thursday for members of Buffalo Wild Wings' Blazin' Rewards loyalty program.

Jack in the Box

While some restaurants are offering discounted cheeseburgers, others are offering free burgers with a minimum purchase
While some restaurants are offering discounted cheeseburgers, others are offering free burgers with a minimum purchase (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Burger enthusiasts can celebrate Thursday’s holiday with a free Jr. Cheeseburger with any $1 purchase.

Wendy’s

The fast food restaurant chain is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day by offering $0.01 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers with any purchase from Thursday through Monday.

Sonic

In addition to the Jr. Deluxe Cheeseburger being one of several items available on the $1.99 menu, anyone who uses the Sonic app can also take advantage of a buy-one Double Sonic Smasher, get one free offer on Thursday.

White Castle

From Thursday through Sunday, White Castle is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on its Cheese Sliders for customers who use the promotional code SAYCHEESE. Similar to McDonald’s, the offer is limited to one per person.

