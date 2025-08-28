Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
McDonald’s introduces new Gold Sauce - here’s when you can get it

McDonald’s Special Edition Gold Sauce is a North Carolina BBQ sauce that hits US stores on September 3

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Thursday 28 August 2025 09:57 EDT
Comments
The Special Edition Gold Sauce will hit McDonald's nationwide on September 3
The Special Edition Gold Sauce will hit McDonald's nationwide on September 3 (McDonald's)

A new Gold Sauce is on its way to the Golden Arches.

McDonald’s announced its Special Edition Gold Sauce this week, flavored with a blend of vinegary North Carolina BBQ sauce with notes of honey, smoke, and mustard, according to a news release.

New menu items, including the Special Edition Gold Snack Wrap, Bacon Special Edition Gold McCrispy, and Bacon Special Edition Gold Deluxe McCrispy, will all be available nationwide on September 3.

Customers can also order a side of Gold Sauce to try on existing items, including McDonald's recommendation of McCrispy Strips and fries.

The gold-color sauce will arrive a week after the return of McDonald's Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin & Creme Pie on Friday.

The new Special Edition Gold Sauce will arrive at the same time as Pumpkin Spice Lattes
The new Special Edition Gold Sauce will arrive at the same time as Pumpkin Spice Lattes (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
The beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte is made with rich, freshly brewed espresso, steamed milk, and a blend of pumpkin and cinnamon flavors. It is available hot or iced.

The Pumpkin & Creme Pie is a flaky, golden turnover-style crust baked with a sweet sugar topping and filled with creamy pumpkin pie on one side and smooth creme on the other.

The Gold Sauce is an ode to North Carolina BBQ sauce
The Gold Sauce is an ode to North Carolina BBQ sauce (McDonald's)

The new and returning menu items follow McDonald’s announcement that the fast food chain will cut combo meal prices by about 15 percent after backlash over rising costs, with a $10 meal soon dropping to $8.50.

