That does impress her much: Shania Twain partners with McDonald’s for new menu items

Shania Twain is teaming up with McDonald’s for elevated “Shania’s Sides”

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Thursday 14 August 2025 13:33 EDT
Comments
Shania Twain's partnership with McDonald's Canada includes elevated versions of classic menu items
McDonald’s is still the one for Shania Twain.

The Canadian country-pop superstar is teaming up with McDonald’s to launch a new collection of limited-time menu items dubbed “Shania’s Sides.”

The campaign, announced Monday, officially kicked off Tuesday at participating locations in Canada.

Two fan favorites headline the collaboration, including the All Dressed McShaker Fries, featuring the iconic “All Dressed” seasoning, and the return of the Strawberry Pie, described as “sweet, stylish, and baked daily.”

The “Giddy Up” singer’s collaboration also offers a limited-edition cowboy boot keychain with the purchase of an Extra Value Meal, available while supplies last.

Shania Twain's partnership with McDonald's Canada includes elevated versions of classic menu items
Before rising to international superstardom, Twain, 59, worked at a McDonald’s in Toronto.

“This collaboration feels like a homecoming for me,” Twain said. “I fell in love with McDonald’s fries while working as a crew member in Toronto, so being able to dress them up with my personal touch was surreal. Whether you’re enjoying your All Dressed McShaker Fries or gearing up for a big moment, life is just more exciting when you’re all dressed up.”

The collab includes pink packaging to signify Twain's "flair," McDonald's says
In 2023, Twain told ET Canada that she “learned a lot” from working for Ronald McDonald.

"I worked at McDonald's in several departments, but I loved the drive-thru," she told the outlet.

"I always love, like, 'Welcome to McDonald's, can I take your order please?' It's just very quite rhythmic, and I like to serve. I like to make people happy," she said. "The drive-thru was always particularly fun because you could speak to the people on the other side without seeing them."

Twain worked at McDonald's in Toronto before making it as a global country star
Back in the U.S., McDonald’s has collaborated with many celebrities in recent years, including Travis Scott, J Balvin, and Saweetie.

McDonald’s latest collaboration, the Angel Reese Special, is a meal deal that includes a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese, medium fries, and a medium drink, created in partnership with WNBA star Angel Reese.

