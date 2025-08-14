That does impress her much: Shania Twain partners with McDonald’s for new menu items

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald’s is still the one for Shania Twain.

The Canadian country-pop superstar is teaming up with McDonald’s to launch a new collection of limited-time menu items dubbed “Shania’s Sides.”

The campaign, announced Monday, officially kicked off Tuesday at participating locations in Canada.

Two fan favorites headline the collaboration, including the All Dressed McShaker Fries, featuring the iconic “All Dressed” seasoning, and the return of the Strawberry Pie, described as “sweet, stylish, and baked daily.”

The “Giddy Up” singer’s collaboration also offers a limited-edition cowboy boot keychain with the purchase of an Extra Value Meal, available while supplies last.

open image in gallery Shania Twain's partnership with McDonald's Canada includes elevated versions of classic menu items ( McDonald's )

Before rising to international superstardom, Twain, 59, worked at a McDonald’s in Toronto.

“This collaboration feels like a homecoming for me,” Twain said. “I fell in love with McDonald’s fries while working as a crew member in Toronto, so being able to dress them up with my personal touch was surreal. Whether you’re enjoying your All Dressed McShaker Fries or gearing up for a big moment, life is just more exciting when you’re all dressed up.”

open image in gallery The collab includes pink packaging to signify Twain's "flair," McDonald's says ( McDonald's )

In 2023, Twain told ET Canada that she “learned a lot” from working for Ronald McDonald.

"I worked at McDonald's in several departments, but I loved the drive-thru," she told the outlet.

"I always love, like, 'Welcome to McDonald's, can I take your order please?' It's just very quite rhythmic, and I like to serve. I like to make people happy," she said. "The drive-thru was always particularly fun because you could speak to the people on the other side without seeing them."

open image in gallery Twain worked at McDonald's in Toronto before making it as a global country star ( Getty Images )

Back in the U.S., McDonald’s has collaborated with many celebrities in recent years, including Travis Scott, J Balvin, and Saweetie.

McDonald’s latest collaboration, the Angel Reese Special, is a meal deal that includes a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese, medium fries, and a medium drink, created in partnership with WNBA star Angel Reese.