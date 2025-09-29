McDonald’s is finally bringing back its Monopoly game — with a twist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After 10 years and one scam, McDonald’s is bringing back its popular Monopoly game with a few updates.

On Monday, the fast food chain announced it would be bringing back Monopoly starting October 6 for a limited time. During the game’s first run, stickers were placed on purchased menu items to be collected on a physical game board, where customers could win coupons and prizes.

This time, fans will use the chain’s app to collect digital property pieces of the board game through select orders. The classic physical stickers will also return on select items. Those can be peeled off and scanned into the McDonald’s app using a QR code.

This year’s prizes include 1 million American Airlines miles, a new Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a $1 million cash prize.

To register to play the game, users must download the chain’s app and opt in to its rewards program. Starting October 6, players can order select menu items in exchange for a digital game piece, or a physical piece will be available on the item itself.

The new Monopoly game will offer digital game pieces through the McDonald’s app ( McDonald's )

The McDonald’s app provides a full list of menu items that qualify for the Monopoly game. There will also be a bonus game available on the app for another chance to take home a prize through November 2.

The Monopoly return comes decades after a scandal plagued the popular game. At the time, Jerome P. Jacobson, a police officer who was in charge of handing the winning tickets to McDonald’s locations, had been exchanging them for himself and his friends as they split prizes and money amongst themselves.

Federal officials had arrested Jacobson in 2001 after it was revealed that he had stolen over $24 million in cash and prizes. Jacobson was the only member of the 50 people convicted as part of the conspiracy and was sentenced to 37 months in prison. As of 2020, he was in his 70s, living in rural Georgia, as his health was declining.

The announcement of Monopoly’s return comes one month after McDonald’s revealed it would be offering a special edition Gold Sauce flavored with a blend of vinegary North Carolina BBQ sauce with notes of honey, smoke, and mustard.

The new sauce also came with new menu items, including the Special Edition Gold Snack Wrap, Bacon Special Edition Gold McCrispy, and Bacon Special Edition Gold Deluxe McCrispy, which were available nationwide at the beginning of September.

Customers can also order a side of Gold Sauce to try on existing items, including McDonald's recommendation of McCrispy Strips and fries.

Prior to the Gold Sauce release, the fast food chain also brought back its Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin & Creme Pie.