Mariah Carey’s three-word response to Jeff Bezos’s wedding has gone viral

Mariah Carey has joined other celebrities by sharing her thoughts on Jeff Bezos’ $50m wedding in a video shared on social media, which has since gone viral.

The five-time Grammy winner responded with just three words when asked by paparazzi what she thought of the Amazon founder’s star-studded nuptials.

“I wasn’t there,” she said, before being asked if she had been invited to the wedding.

“Oh, don’t turn this into that,” she replied

Fans likened her response, which has been viewed more than 42,000 times, to the viral meme of Carey being asked about Jennifer Lopez back in 2003.

“I don’t know her,” she said.

Under the video, which was shared on X, one person commented: “Who? What wedding? She doesn’t know it.”

Another said: “Queen is unbothered and just smiles.”

Carey isn’t the only famous individual to make dismissive comments about the Bezos/Sanchez wedding. Speaking at the fifth annual block party for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project in Los Angeles on Saturday (28 June), Theron joked about her lack of invitation to the ceremony.

“I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding,” said the 49-year-old. “But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool.”

Elsewhere, comedian Rosie O’Donnell, 63, said that the events “turned her stomach”.

“Seeing all these billionaires gathering in the gross excess of it all. The show of it,” said the star in an Instagram post.

O’Donnell then questioned whether Winfrey was actually friendly with Bezos and Sanchez, saying: “Is Oprah friends with Jeff Bezos? Really? How is that possible?”

Winfrey attended the Bezos wedding with longtime friend, CBS Mornings host Gayle King, who is likely well-acquainted with Sanchez after their space flight together earlier this year with Bezos’s Blue Origin company.

Lauren Sanchez Bezos, left, kisses Jeff Bezos as they depart from the Aman hotel during wedding celebrations in Venice ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Jeff Bezos, the fourth richest man in the world, tied the knot with former news anchor Lauren Sánchez on 27 June in Venice, Italy.

Celebrations were held over three days in the floating city and included appearances by the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey.

Costs for the wedding are expected to have been between $46 and $55 million.

The nuptials were protested against by locals, who remain concerned about overtourism and the threat posed to the city by climate-induced flooding.

A video shared during the protests shows a mannequin of Jeff Bezos attached to an Amazon delivery box floating on the canal.

Other celebrities, such as Kourtney Kardashian, were praised for not attending the celebrations.