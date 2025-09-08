Lorde clarifies comments on gender identity after saying she’s ‘in the middle gender-wise’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lorde has clarified comments she made about her identity after previously describing herself as “in the middle gender-wise.”

In a recent interview with Dazed for its 2025 Autumn issue, the “Royals” singer was asked about comments she made while speaking about her gender identity during a May interview with Rolling Stone.

The Rolling Stone reporter highlighted the opening lyrics to Lorde’s Virgin album, which are, “Some days I’m a woman/Some days I’m a man.” This prompted the interviewer to ask Lorde what that line means in regard to her gender identity.

“[Chappell Roan] asked me this,” she told the publication, noting that she uses she/her pronouns while also being “in the middle gender-­wise.”

“She was like, ‘So, are you nonbinary now?’ And I was like, ‘I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man.’ I know that’s not a very satisfying answer, but there’s a part of me that is really resistant to boxing it up.”

‘I had no idea there would be days when I felt totally out-of-body, and it was because I was wearing women’s clothes when it wasn’t the right thing,’ the singer said ( Getty Images )

In the new interview, Dazed asked: “What you said in your Rolling Stone interview about being ‘in the middle gender-wise,’ for instance, generated a lot of interest. Was that a surprise?”

“I knew it was gonna be a tricky one, and that I wasn’t making it easy, not really putting it in a clear box,” Lorde replied.

She continued, saying she “misquoted” Roan, who actually “sweetly” asked her if her pronouns were changing. The “Green Light” singer explained her pronouns would not be changing, but she does still struggle with her appearance.

“Some days, I can’t wear women’s clothes,” Lorde said. “I’ve had to figure out how to have my make-up done in a way that doesn’t make me feel trapped or tight or like the wrong thing.”

“There always need to be options for clothing, or shirts. I had no idea there would be days when I felt totally out-of-body, and it was because I was wearing women’s clothes when it wasn’t the right thing. It’s all a journey. I have no idea where it’s gonna go; it doesn’t feel like I’ve arrived anywhere permanent at all.”

She continued: “I’m sure it’ll keep unfurling, the way these things do. It really took me by surprise how much shame I felt – feeling all that come up wasn’t easy. Even as I see my friends coming fully into their genders, feeling nothing but pride, love, respect and bliss. I just think it takes time to metabolize and find itself. I’m excited to find out where that lands, if it ever does land. Your whole life it keeps unfurling.”