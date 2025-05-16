Lorde says she’s ‘in the middle gender-wise’ but refuses ‘non-binary’ label

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lorde has shared an update about her gender identity and how she’s describing herself ahead of her new album release.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, published Thursday, the opening lyrics to the singer’s upcoming album were revealed to be, “Some days I’m a woman/Some days I’m a man.”

This prompted the interviewer to ask what that line means in regard to her gender identity. “[Chappell Roan] asked me this,” she told the publication. “She was like, ‘So, are you nonbinary now?’ And I was like, ‘I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man.’ I know that’s not a very satisfying answer, but there’s a part of me that is really resistant to boxing it up.”

Lorde describes herself as a cisgender woman and still uses the pronouns she/her. She specifically used the phrase “in the middle gender-­wise” when talking about her self-identification.

The “Royals” singer then recalled one moment in 2023 when she tried on a pair of men’s jeans and sent a photo to Jim-E Stack, her main collaborator on her forthcoming album, Virgin.

“He was like, ‘I want to see the you that’s in this picture represented in the music,’” Lorde said. “This was before I had any sense of my gender broadening at all.”

Despite the new discoveries she’s made about her gender, she doesn’t want to take anything away from the transgender community and their daily experiences.

“I don’t think that [my identity] is radical, to be honest,” she said. “I see these incredibly brave young people, and it’s complicated. Making the expression privately is one thing, but I want to make very clear that I’m not trying to take any space from anyone who has more on the line than me. Because I’m, comparatively, in a very safe place as a wealthy, cis, white woman.”

Lorde announced the title of her new album last month. The alternative pop artist’s fourth record, which features the recent single “What Was That,” is set to be released on June 27.

The 28-year-old has historically dropped new records in four-year intervals; she released her debut album, Pure Heroine, in 2013, Melodrama in 2017, and the critically divisive Solar Power in 2021.

She first began teasing the new music on April 11 when she shared a snippet of the song “What Was That” on social media.

The song, in the singer’s favored synth-pop style, features the lyrics: “Since I was 17/ I gave you everything/ Now we wake from a dream/ Well baby, what was that?”

At the time, fans rushed to the TikTok comment section to celebrate Lorde’s return. “SHE HAS RISEN AND IT’S NOT EVEN EASTER,” one person wrote. “SECOND COMING OF CHRIST,” added another.