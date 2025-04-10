Lorde fans celebrate as singer teases new music for first time in four years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lorde has sent her fans into meltdown after sharing a snippet of new solo material on social media for the first time in four years.

The New Zealand singer, 28, has historically dropped new records in four-year intervals; she released her debut album, Pure Heroine, in 2013, Melodrama in 2017, and the critically divisive Solar Power in 2021.

Lorde – real name Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor – shared a video of her walking through Washington Square Park in New York on TikTok with the song playing in the background.

The song, which appears to be in the singer’s favoured synth-pop style, features the lyrics: “Since I was 17/ I gave you everything/ Now we wake from a dream/ Well baby, what was that?”

Fans rushed to the TikTok comment section to celebrate Lorde’s return. “SHE HAS RISEN AND IT’S NOT EVEN EASTER,” one person wrote. “SECOND COMING OF CHRIST,” added another.

Meanwhile another person claimed: “Brat summer walked so Lorde summer could run,” in reference to Charli XCX’s latest album, on which Lorde featured.

Over on X/Twitter, fans continued to crack jokes in celebration of the singer’s comeback. “Lorde returning during the month of Easter… welcome back prettier Jesus,” one person wrote in reference to the singer’s “Solar Power” lyrics: “I’m kinda like a prettier Jesus”.

“Jesus teases resurrection via new testament,” another joked after the singer deleted all her posts across social media and archived her website ahead of the potential album announcement.

“Oh Lorde have mercy,” another fan said. “She is here to save pop music.”

Last September, Lorde left fans concerned after she wiped her social media accounts before sharing a photo of herself with a black eye.

The singer has been teasing a new album since 2023. In March last year, she returned to the music scene with her cover of Talking Heads’ 1978 hit “Take Me to the River.”

Most recently, she performed with New Zealand singer Marlon Williams on his Māori language album Te Whare Tīwekaweka on the song “Kāhore He Manu E”, which was released last week.