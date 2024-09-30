Lorde fans express concern after singer shares selfie with black eye

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Lorde has left fans worried after she wiped her Instagram of past posts and shared a selfie of her sporting a black eye.

On Monday (September 30), all former posts shared on the 27-year-old Kiwi singer’s social media account had been deleted.

She then shared two car selfies, which show bruising around her right eye. The caption reads: “DYHTS,” alongside several emoji symbols.

The “Supercut” artist’s pictures have left fans confused and alarmed, with many questioning if she was ok.

“I’m hoping she just accidentally hit her face on something,” one person on Reddit commented, while a second tweeted: “OMG I hope it heals immediately.”

“WHAT HAPPENED TO HER?” a third asked.

“Looks like she’s been through a tough time! Hope she’s okay,” a fourth said, with another adding that they were “sending positive vibes her way.” “I hope she’s okay and taking care of herself,” they said.

Last week, Lorde surprised fans when she joined Charli XCX to perform the remix of “Girl, so confusing” for the first time live at the latter’s recent Madison Square Garden concert.

Following the original song’s release in June, fans speculated that the song was about Lorde as it details Charli’s fraught relationship with another female musician.

open image in gallery Lorde sports a black eye in her latest Instagram post ( Lorde on Instagram )

In the song, Charli sings the lyrics: “We’ve got the same hair” and “You’re all about writing poems.” She added fuel to the rumors when she later admitted in a Rolling Stone profile that she had been “super jealous” of Lorde’s success from her 2013 song “Royals.”

“She was into my music. She had big hair; I had big hair. She wore black lipstick; I once wore black lipstick,” the “Apple” singer, 32, said in the publication’s June cover story.

However, Lorde squashed any speculation of a feud when she commended the British artist on her hit album.

“The only album I’ve ever pre saved is out today… Charli just cooked this one differently… So much grit, grace and skin in the game,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I speak for all of us when I say it’s an honour to be moved, changed and gagged by her work, there is NO ONE like this!”

After sending Lorde a voice note to inform her of the original track, the “Royals” singer suggested she should record a version of the song, Charli later told Billboard.

The remix featuring Lorde was released two weeks later on June 21.

It’s been three years since Lorde released her latest studio album, Solar Power, in 2021. The New Zealand singer-songwriter has been teasing a new album since 2023. In March, she returned to the music scene with her cover of Talking Heads’ 1978 hit “Take Me to the River.”