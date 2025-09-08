Ian McKellen skips new film premiere due to medical advice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ian McKellen was forced to miss the world premiere of Steven Soderbergh’s new movie, The Christophers, at the advice of his doctors.

The black comedy, also starring James Corden, Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunning, and Michaela Coel, made its world debut Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

However, the 86-year-old Lord of the Rings actor was unfortunately absent from the premiere, instead appearing on the screen in a pre-taped video, revealing his “medical advisers” had discouraged him from flying.

“Better safe than sorry,” he said, according to Variety.

McKellen recalled that his last visit to the city was in 1999, when he filmed X-Men and originated the role of anti-hero Magneto — a character he will reprise in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday.

open image in gallery 86-year-old Ian McKellen skipped the world debut of his new movie 'The Christophers' at TIFF at the advice of his doctor ( Getty )

“If you enjoy it, will you tell your friends?” he implored the crowd. “That’s partly what festivals are about, isn’t it?”

The British two-time Oscar nominee did not share any further information about why he had been advised against flying.

His absence comes just over a year after he was hospitalized after falling off a stage during a June 2024 performance of Player Kings at a theater in London. He stayed in the hospital for three nights before he was released to continue his recovery at home with “physiotherapy, light exercise, and a lot of essential rest.”

Although McKellen wasn’t able to be at TIFF with his co-stars, Coel still managed to gush about working with him.

“He’s just the loveliest soul,” she said, calling him a “hero.”

“He just had an upward spirit,” the I May Destroy You star and creator praised. “I loved the idea of a character like Ian McKellen and me coming together and like loving each other.”

open image in gallery Ed Solomon, Michaela Coel, Steven Soderbergh and Jessica Gunning at the world premiere of 'The Christophers' in Toronto ( Getty Images )

McKellen leads The Christophers as a curmudgeonly painter, whose estranged children (Gunning and Corden) hire a forger (Coel) to steal and complete some of his unfinished paintings so they can land a bigger inheritance.

During a Q&A after the screening, Soderbergh explained that the storyline had come from an idea he had to make a film centered on a Tom Ripley-esque character.

“I had always wanted to be doing something about a lot of mentors of mine in both writing and comedy who had given up, and we started talking, and immediately I said, ‘Oh my God, I know what this is about,’” screenwriter Ed Solomon said.

“Ed brought to it something that I thought was deeper and more fun, frankly,” Soderbergh added, “So I just encouraged him to go and take a run at it.”