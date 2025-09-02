Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Avengers: Doomsday – the future superhero blockbuster bringing Robert Downey Jr back to the MCU – has found itself the subject of fake leaks.

Marvel premiered a sizzle reel for the new film at Disney convention D23 on Sunday (31 August). However, this was followed by numerous photoshopped images teasing false announcements and fabricated quotes from non-existent footage being shared on social media.

The presentation that was released was filled with old quotes from past Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies and showed a behind-the-scenes recording of the film’s directors, the Russo brothers, hard at work.

No clips from the forthcoming release was included in the reel, but a leak of the reel has been shared online.

It featured a pre-recorded clip from the film’s set in London, with the Russos calling the film “bigger than anything we have ever done”.

“This movie is, to say the least, a big one for us,” they said. “We are bringing together so many of your favourite heroes to face one of the greatest threats to the MCU.”

Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd stated in the video: “We’re surrounded by jaw-dropping sets and some truly incredible talent, many of whom you just saw teased in that great video.”

open image in gallery Directors the Russo brothers said ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is ‘bigger than anything we have ever done’ ( Getty Images for Netflix )

Downey Jr, who previously starred as Iron Man in the MCU, will play the antagonist Doctor Doom. His return will arrive seven years after Avengers: Endgame, which saw him leave the MCU.

The bumper cast also features several other returning stars such as Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Falcon/Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Letitia Wright (Black Panther’s Shuri).

Avengers: Doomsday will also bring back several X-Men stars, including Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, James Marsden and Rebecca Romijn.

Marvel regained the film rights to X-Men characters through Disney’s acquisition of Fox in March 2019.

open image in gallery Robert Downey Jr is returning to the MCU – as a villain ( Getty Images for Disney )

One star who won’t be in the new film is Chris Evans, who played Captain America before handing the shield over to Mackie.

Although there have been rumours about him showing up in the film, nothing has been confirmed – and Evans told ScreenRant he is “sad to be away” from his former co-stars.

“It’s sad to not be back with the band, but I’m sure they’re doing something incredible, and I’m sure it’s going to be that much harder when it comes out, and you feel like you weren’t invited to the party,” he said.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released on 18 December 2026.